FAMU football cleared to resume activity as investigation kicks off

FAMU football is officially back in business.
Florida A&M Vice President/Athletics Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes announced on Monday that football activities would be resumed as an investigation into an unauthorized music video being shot in the program’s locker room is underway.
“The FAMU Football team has been cleared to return to all football-related activity, effective Tuesday, July 25, 2023,” Sykes wrote in a statement released by the athletic department’s Twitter account. “An investigation into the unauthorized video that was partially filmed in the football locker room is being led by the University’s Office of Compliance and Ethics. Since this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment can be shared at this time. In my role, I have been transparent with stakeholders and this time will be no different. I will make myself available for comment at the conclusion of the investigation.”
This news comes just over 48 hours after head football coach Willie Simmons announced he was pausing all football activities after rapper Real Boston Richey posted a video titled “Send A Blitz” in the football program’s locker room.
The story made headlines all weekend and, no doubt, will be a topic of discussion at the SWAC Football Media Day. The event will take place in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday.