Jackson State University AD Ashley Robinson nears deal with Prairie View A&M

It appears Jackson State University will soon be looking for a new director of athletics as Ashley Robinson is reportedly on the move.



HBCU Gameday reported last week that Prairie View A&M was interested in bringing Robinson in to fill its vacant position. Mike Prince reported that the move was soon to be announced and sources confirmed the news to Gameday.



The move would represent a return of sorts for Robinson who was AD at Prairie View from 2013 through 2018.



Prairie View A&M’s AD role is currently being filled by John Gardner, who has been in the interim role since October when former president Dr. Ruth Simmons fired Donald Reed who had previously filled the position. Dr. Simmons has since been replaced by Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande.

Among the facilities highlights of Ashley Robinson’s PVAMU tenure were the construction of a new football-only stadium and athletics administration, track and field complex, soccer field, and upgrades to the baseball and softball facilities.



While at Prairie View A&M, Robinson implemented the Athletic Director’s Club, with membership increasing annually. Season ticket sales increased yearly. He also created and expanded corporate partnerships for the department, broadening the brand exposure and reach of PVAMU Athletics.



Since being hired by Jackson State University in 2018, Robinson has continued to find talented coaches.



His first key find was Tomekia Reed, who led the women’s basketball program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. He then made the biggest splash of all when he gave Deion Sanders his first coaching job at the collegiate level. Robinson also brought fellow Jackson native and former NBA All-Star Mo Williams in to take over as the program’s men’s basketball coach.



During the 2022-23 athletic season, Jackson State won SWAC Championships in men’s cross country, women’s soccer, football, and women’s basketball. JSU student-athletes posted a 3.101 GPA during the fall semester and graduated nearly 70 student-athletes during the 2022-23 academic year.

