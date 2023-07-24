HBCU legend Tory Woodbury lands new coaching gig

By

Former Winston-Salem State star, HBCU coach and NFL player/scout/coach Tory Woodbury is on the move in the XFL.



After spending last season with the St. Louis Battlehawks as its special teams coordinator, Woodbury has now transitioned to the same position with the Houston Roughnecks.



“Blessed with another opportunity to lead young men and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to coach alongside the legendary Wade Phillips,” Woodbury tweeted. “Houston, we definitely have a problem.”



Woodbury made an impact in St. Louis after coming on as a late addition to the staff in St. Louis. His unit earned “play of the year” honors in the XFL for a fake punt against the Vegas Vipers.





Tory Woodbury, of course, is no stranger to HBCU football fans. The Winston-Salem State native led his hometown HBCU to back-to-back CIAA Championships in 1999 and 2000 as a quarterback. He spent the next half-dozen seasons in the NFL, making his living on special teams.



Woodbury then started his coaching career at Delaware State University as running backs coach under Kermit Blount, his college head coach. He followed Blount to Johnson C. Smith where he served as offensive coordinator for three seasons.



He then took his talents west to the Los Angeles Rams where he started out as a scout and eventually landed on the coaching staff over a four-year stretch from 2017 to 2021.



Woodbury spent the 2022 season at Morgan State as the special teams coordinator for Damon Wilson.

