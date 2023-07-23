The FAMU and Boston Richey connection

By

If you didn’t know who Real Boston Richey was before Friday, chances are that you know him now. The Tallahassee, Florida rapper filmed a music video inside the Florida A&M locker room without the knowledge of FAMU administration. Head coach Willie Simmons responded by suspending all football activities as he worked to gather more information.

But Boston Richey is not a stranger to the FAMU football program. He was on the sidelines for the 2022 Homecoming game and even led the team out of the tunnel. An accurate description of Richey would even suggest that he is a friend of the program.

“Let me tell you, Boston Richey is Tallahassee’s guy. You know, it was T-Pain, but T-Pain lives in Atlanta now. Right now it’s Boston Richey. Last year, Boston Richey brought Future down, who’s a good friend of his. They are on records together. He brought Future down and they visited the malls, which was a fiasco within itself. They went and bought tons of shoes, not cheap shoes. The best shoes out there and took them to the housing projects in Tallahassee and distributed those shoes,” Wilson explained.

Boston Richey leads the team during 2022 Homecoming.

“So Boston Richey is a beloved figure here in Tallahassee, especially among the youth. Last year at FAMU’s homecoming, Boston Richey came to the game and they allowed him to stand on the sideline. Boston Richey drove up to the game in two Maybachs, so he comes to the game on two of those with the big rims. So driving around in $350,000 worth of car, you know, it is impressive and it will attract the attention of the youth. And he’s very accessible to the football players, to anybody in Tallahassee. So I’m not surprised that the players were uncharacteristically lulled into being a part of this, because he’s just a figure that’s always there.”

Simmons is reported to have a team meeting on Monday to discuss the matter with his players before heading to SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday.

