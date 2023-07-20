Howard University basketball adds eight new players

By

WASHINGTON (July 18, 2023) – Howard University men’s basketball team welcomed eight new faces to The Mecca from six states and across the Pacific Ocean. “This class is the deepest and most diverse since I have been at Howard,” said Head Coach Kenneth Blakeney.



“It is a healthy mix of older transfers and true freshmen with tremendous upside. Most importantly, this class is full of ‘Howard Men’ players I believe will enhance #TheDreamFactory culture we have created here. I am excited to add these players to our roster and start coaching them in the fall.”



Here is more information on the eight newcomers:

Jordan Atkins (Somerset, N.J. / Rutgers Prep) – 6-foot-2, Guard – Freshman Atkins arrives at The Hilltop after a four-year career at Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), playing in 86 games for the Argonauts. In his final season, he guided the program to a 23-8 mark. “As a basketball player, Jordan brings a relentless competitive spirit to our program,” said Blakeney. “As a man, Jordan is even more impressive as he founded the Black Student Union at Rutgers Prep, a school that was founded in 1766, leaving his mark for generations to come. His history of activism will fit seamlessly in our program.” In his four years, he produced over 300 assists and nearly 150 steals.

Quinton Booker (Alexandria, Va. / Bishop Ireton H.S.) – 6-foot-2, Guard – Freshman Booker comes to Howard University after playing in the DMV at Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, Va.) where he led the program to an 18-14 record in one of the nation’s toughest high school conferences (Washington Catholic Athletic Conference). “Quint is a local standout that has been one of the best wing scorers and three-point shooters in the DC-area over the past few seasons,” Blakeney explained. “The opportunity to add a potent offensive weapon like him this late in the recruiting process is a major get for our program.” The combo guard guided the program to a 12-win improvement from his junior (6-15) to senior (18-14) year in high school.

Dom Campbell (Scarborough, Maine / Phillips Exeter Academy [N.H.]/Notre Dame) – 6-foot-9, Forward – Sophomore Campbell brings his talents to The District after playing 10 games for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The Maine native looks to provide a low-post presence to the frontcourt. “Dom is a player that we recruited heavily out of high school,” Blakeney explained. “When he entered the transfer portal, we started the process of re-recruiting him. He was our first official visit after our season ended and first commit in this class. His inside/out versatility offensively and sheer size will make him a mismatch problem on each night.” Coming out of high school, Campbell was a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com and 247 Sports. He played three years at The Wynflete School in Portland, Maine before enrolling at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.

AJ Magbegor (Australia / Diamond V.E.) – 6-foot-7, Forward – Freshman Magbegor arrives to The Mecca from Australia after playing last season with Diamond V.E. The Aussie native comes from a basketball family, being the younger brother of WNBA All-Star Ezi Magbegor from the Seattle Storm. “Someone sent me game film of AJ and I was immediately sold on his talent,” Blakeney stated. “He is the type of versatile hybrid forward that teams at every level of basketball crave. I see him becoming a Swiss Army knife on the floor for us because he can switch across all five positions on defense and has burgeoning offensive ability combined with high level athleticism. AJ’s upside is off the charts and I cannot wait to start coaching him.”

Dylan Metoyer (Chatsworth, Calif. / Sierra Canyon H.S.) – 6-foot-1, Guard – Freshman Metoyer joins the Bison Family after a successful high school career at Sierra Canyon. He will be reunited with high school teammate Shy Odom (Roxbury, Mass.), 2022-23 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year. “I have been following Dylan closely for the last two seasons at Sierra Canyon, after Shy’s commitment to our program,” Blakeney expressed. “Dylan is the consummate pass first point guard who is also a very capable three-point shooter. As Dylan continues to get stronger and fill out his body, I anticipate him becoming a very solid player for us.” During his time at Sierra Canyon, he guided the program to national recognition, ranking in the top 3 on multiple occasions.

Seth Towns (Columbus, Ohio / Northland H.S. / Harvard / Ohio State)– 6-foot-9, Forward – Graduate Student Towns arrives at Howard after playing at Ohio State during the 2021-22 campaign. Before his time with the Buckeyes, he competed at Harvard where he won the 2018 Ivy League Player of the Year. “When I found out that Seth was interested in continuing his basketball career, I made it an immediate priority to bring him to our program,” said Blakeney. “Irrespective of Seth’s immense accomplishments on the floor, he is exactly the type of person I want at Howard. He is one of the most civic-minded student-athletes in the country, having been at the forefront of the fight for racial equality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Seth will be a seamless fit into the culture we have here and I look forward to our staff helping him return to form on the court.” In his sophomore season at Harvard, he was named an Associated Press All-America honorable mention, the fourth-player in program history to earn the honor.

Isiah Warfield (Monaca, Pa./Central Valley H.S./Liberty) – 6-foot-5, Guard – Graduate Student Warfield comes to The Hilltop after spending the past three years at Liberty, competing in over 80 games for the Flames. “When we recruit players in the transfer program, I want to target players that come from winning programs,” Blakeney stated. “There are few better mid-major programs in the country right now than Liberty. Isiah was part of three regular season championships, one conference tournament championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance during his three seasons with the Flames. His defensive versatility, feel for the game and winning pedigree will pay immediate dividends for our program.” Last season, Liberty reached the NIT Seminal Round before falling to Big Ten foe Wisconsin.

Elijah Williams (Washington, D.C. / Sidwell Friends H.S. / Gettysburg College) – 6-foot-6, Forward – Graduate Student Williams joins Bison Nation after playing three seasons at Gettysburg College. This season, he will be playing alongside his brother, All-MEAC selection Jelani Williams (Washington). “After coaching his brother, Jelani, last season and seeing his leadership skills, when Elijah indicated his interest in joining Howard, it was a no brainer for our program,” said Blakeney. “We are thrilled to add a player with his experience and he immediately becomes one of the best athletes on our team.” At Gettysburg, he played 75 games (56 starts) for the Bullets.

Howard University basketball adds eight new players