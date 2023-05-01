Bronny James teammate, Dylan Metoyer, headed to Howard

By

Signing a former Sierra Canyon teammate of Bronny James worked out so well for Howard University in 2022, it picked up another one in 2023.

Dylan Metoyer, a four-year varsity player at the Southern California school, will head to the East Coast to play for the defending MEAC Champions. He announced his intentions via Instagram on Sunday.



Metoyer is a 6’1 guard known for his three-point shooting. He played his entire career with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon, but also spent time as a teammate of Shy Odom.

Odom committed to Howard in fall of 2021 and eventually became the 2022-2023 MEAC Rookie of The Year. He averaged just under 11 points and added 4.6 rebounds per game, helping Howard claim the MEAC regular season title for the first time since 1987, and the conference’s tournament title for the first time since 1992.

Metoyer will be a part of a re-tooled Howard roster as the team lost three of its top five scorers to the transfer portal since the season ended with a loss to Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That includes sophomore point guard Elijah Hawkins, a former MEAC Rookie of The Year himself as well as a two-time all-conference selection for the MEAC Tournament.



