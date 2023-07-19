Tarik Cohen teams up with Omega Psi Phi to give back

By

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Former All-Pro Running Back Tarik Cohen, the renowned NFL player represented by Millennium Sports Management Group (MSMG), will make a special appearance at the 6th District Boys Camp hosted by the 6thDistrict of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. on Wednesday, July 19th at 7pm.

The event, taking place at Winston-Salem State University, promises to be an evening of inspiration and empowerment for over 300 African-American children aged 8 to 14 years old.

Tarik Cohen’s journey from a small town to the grand stage of the National Football League is nothing short of remarkable. Born in Bunn, North Carolina, Cohen’s passion for football was evident from a young age. After graduating from Bunn High School, Cohen attended North Carolina A&T State University, where he continued to excel on the football field.

At North Carolina A&T, Cohen’s remarkable skills and dedication earned him numerous accolades. He became the first player in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference history to win the Offensive Player of the Year award three times. Cohen’s exceptional performance and record-breaking achievements showcased his extraordinary talent and solidified his status as a rising star in the world of football.

His outstanding college career caught the attention of NFL scouts, leading to his selection by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. Cohen’s speed, agility, and versatility on the field have made him a fan favorite. Nicknamed the “Human Joystick” for his incredible elusiveness and quickness, he has become a formidable force in the NFL.

Cohen’s remarkable achievements extend beyond his on-field success. He is a passionate advocate for social causes and community engagement. Through partnerships with leading brands such as New Era and Adidas, Cohen has been able to extend his impact and inspire young minds.

Represented by Millennium Sports Management Group, a prominent sports agency known for its dedication to athlete representation and community involvement, Cohen continues to leverage his platform for positive change. His collaboration with the 6th District of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. exemplifies his commitment to uplifting young individuals and promoting personal growth.

During the 6th District Boys Camp, Tarik Cohen will be distributing hats from his collection with New Era, greeting fans, and delivering a motivational speech. His presence and words of encouragement will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the attendees, igniting their aspirations and instilling confidence in their abilities.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., a renowned organization committed to community service and uplifting African-American youth, is proud to host this event in collaboration with Tarik Cohen and Millennium Sports Management Group. The camp focus is on enhancing a camper’s self-esteem, confidence, and ability to interact with others by providing its participants a wide variety of experiences through its team building activities and adventures.

The 6th District Boys Camp featuring Tarik Cohen will take place at Winston-Salem State University on Wednesday, July 19th, at 7pm. Media representatives and members of the public are invited to attend this exciting event.

Tarik Cohen teams up with Omega Psi Phi to give back