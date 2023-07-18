Jackson State University AD Ashley Robinson draws interest from SWAC school

By

Ashley Robinson has made waves as Jackson State University Director of Athletics — including signing Deion Sanders.



But another SWAC school has him in its sights, one that he’s very familiar with.



Sources tell HBCU Gameday that Prairie View A&M University is interested in bringing Robinson back to Texas. And those sources indicate that Robinson is at least aware of the interest.



Robinson, a Jackson, MS native, previously served as Director of Athletics at Prairie View A&M from 2013 through 2018 before returning back to take over Jackson State University.

Robinson signed a contract extension in 2022 that runs through 2026.

Prairie View A&M in transistion

Prairie View A&M’s AD role is currently being filled by John Gardner, who has been in the interim role since October when former president Dr. Ruth Simmons fired Donald Reed who had previously filled the position. Dr. Simmons has since been replaced by Dr. Tomikia P. LeGrande.



Among the facilities highlights of Ashley Robinson’s PVAMU tenure were the construction of a new football-only stadium and athletics administration, track and field complex, soccer field, and upgrades to the baseball and softball facilities.



While at Prairie View A&M, Robinson implemented the Athletic Director’s Club, with membership increasing annually. Season ticket sales increased yearly. He also created and expanded corporate partnerships for the department, broadening the brand exposure and reach of PVAMU Athletics.





He also hired Willie Simmons as a first-time head coach while at PVAMU. Simmons has won 27 games in the last three regular seasons since moving on to Florida A&M.

Jackson State University thriving under Robinson’s leadership

Since being hired by Jackson State in 2018, Robinson has continued to find talented coaches.

His first key find was Tomekia Reed, who led the women’s basketball program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. He then made the biggest splash of all when he gave Deion Sanders his first coaching job at the collegiate level. Robinson also brought fellow Jackson native and former NBA All-Star Mo Williams in to take over as the program’s men’s basketball coach.



During the 2022-23 athletic season, Jackson State won SWAC Championships in men’s cross country, women’s soccer, football, and women’s basketball. JSU student-athletes posted a 3.101 GPA during the fall semester and graduated nearly 70 student-athletes during the 2022-23 academic year.

