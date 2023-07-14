Norfolk State legend honored with Washington Bullets squad

By

WASHINGTON D.C. – Norfolk State University legend Bob Dandridge’s legacy continued to grown on Sunday, as the 1977-78 Washington Bullets championship team was inducted to the Washington D.C. Sports Hall of Fame at Nationals Park prior to the Nationals-Rangers game.



Bob Dandridge played a key role in the team’s championship run in 1978, leading the squad to the franchise’s first and only NBA title. The Bullets took down the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, before closing the deal against the Seattle SuperSonics in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.



Playing his first season in the nation’s capital after being traded from Milwaukee, Dandridge averaged 19.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the 1977-78 campaign. He stepped up to the challenge in the postseason, where he averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.





After dropping Game 1 of the final series in heartbreaking fashion, Dandridge led the Washington Bullets to a bounce-back victory four days later with a masterful 34-point performance. The SuperSonics would eventually take a 3-2 lead in the series, but Washington rallied to take the title with back-to-back wins. Dandridge scored 19 points in the highly-anticipated Game 7, shooting 5-of-5 from the free throw line.



One of 14 Norfolk State University NBA draftees, Dandridge helped lead the Spartans to a CIAA Championship in 1968, earning CIAA Tournament MVP honors in 1969 as well. He ranks second in school history with 22.5 points per game over the course of his college career.



Former Bullets guard Phil Chenier accepted the plaque on Sunday on behalf of the 1977-78 championship team.

