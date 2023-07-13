Edward Waters University inches closer to full NCAA D2 status

By

Indianapolis, Indiana – On Thursday afternoon, The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Membership Committee informed Edward Waters University (EWU) that it has validated the University’s second year of Division II provisional status and has given the approval for the University to begin its third and final provisional year, effective immediately.

The approval is based on a series of reports submitted by EWU to the NCAA, outlining the measures put in place during the transition and after a virtual site visit by an NCAA consulting group that met with EWU President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Ivana M. Rich and, many other members of the University’s administration and athletics team.

“We were absolutely ecstatic to have learned earlier today that Edward Waters University (EWU) has been approved by the NCAA to move to our third and final year of the provisional membership process,” said President Faison.“I would also be remiss not to acknowledge the tremendous leadership and superlative work of EWU Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Ivana Rich, and the collective EWU Athletics administration, coaches, student-athletes, our faculty athletics representative, and the entire academic community for their continuing collaborative diligence towards guiding our program through this historic transformational growth opportunity for the university.”





Year two for EWU saw the institution under full immersion into the NCAA Division II landscape in terms of governance, compliance, and of course, competitive schedule, competing as a full member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). The NCAA noted that Edward Waters continued to successfully measure proper progress towards degree checkmarks, as well as financial aid and admissions protocols, as well.

Additionally, during year two of transition, the EWU women’s volleyball team claimed the 2022 SIAC East Division Regular Season Championship and Tournament Runner Up, the men’s volleyball team completed an undefeated conference regular season, claiming the 2023 SIAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships, and the Lady Tiger softball team won the 2023 SIAC East Division and Tournament Championships.“

We are so appreciative and forever grateful to the NCAA for their assistance and support enabling us to advance to the third year of provisional membership,” stated Dr. Rich. “Today is such a great day for EWU Athletics, made possible by the invaluable support from Strategic Edge Athletic Consulting and our campus partners.”

The program is looking forward to provisional year three in more ways the one.

Year three will see EWU Athletics’ staffers attending the NCAA Convention as well as Regional Rules seminars and a follow-up visit by Strategic Edge Athletic Consulting to assess EWU’s progress during the provisional window. A successful transition through year three will result in Edward Waters becoming a full member of the NCAA Division II and grant them eligibility for national championship contention beginning in 2024-25.

Edward Waters University inches closer to full NCAA D2 status