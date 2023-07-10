VIEW ALL SCORES
Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins draft NC A&T RHP Xavier Meachem

Meachem is known for his 95+ MPH fastball.

The Miami Marlins selected NC A&T right-handed pitcher Xavier Meachem with the 293rd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Meachem competed in the 2023 MLB Draft Combine and also participated in the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic, throwing two strikeouts in the game. He also became the first Aggie to pitch for the USA Collegiate National Team this summer.

“When all of this started happening, I just thought back to my younger self,” said Meachem when asked about the expereince. “I never thought I would be in this position. I’m just really trying to enjoy the moment. It’s a dream come true to play for USA Baseball. Putting on the colors and playing for your country is very exciting. I’m proud to be representing African-American baseball players and HBCU players. It’s an all-around great opportunity.” 

He now joins a competitive Miami Marlins team.

Xavier Meachem is the second HBCU player drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft. He joins Bethune Cookman University right-handed pitcher Nolan Santos was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the seventh round.

Miami Marlins draft NC A&T RHP Xavier Meachem
