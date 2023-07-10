Minnesota Twins draft Nolan Santos out of Bethune Cookman

By

Bethune Cookman University right-handed pitcher Nolan Santos was drafted by the Minnesota Twins with the 207th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Santos was the first player drafted out on an HBCU in this years MLB draft.

“This is huge for our program here at BCU that Nolan was selected in draft and in the 7th round nonetheless,” Bethune Cookman’s head baseball coach Jonathan Hernandez told HBCU Gameday.

“For us to be able to deal with all the adversity our program has had the last 2 years and still be able to develop our guys and put them in situations to get professional opportunities speaks volumes of the work that our coaching staff is able to do with our student athletes. “

Santos started 16 games for Bethune Cookman last season. He earned six wins on the mound with 138 strikeouts last season. He had a season high 13 strikeouts against Mississippi Valley State University in April.

Santos is special , he’s a hard worker, he’s competitive and he’s a TEAM first type of guy,” Coach Hernandez told HBCU Gameday.

“I’m just so happy for Nolan and his family that he was able to get this opportunity with the Minnesota Twins. There’s no doubt in my mind that Nolan will be ready to go and will represent Bethune Cookman and the SWAC as he ventures off into his professional baseball career.”

Nolan Santos began his college baseball career in 2020 at Bethune Cookman University, pitching 14 innings as a freshman. He spent his sophomore season in 2021 at Miami Dade College with Bethune Cookman opting out of play due to Covid-19. Santos pitched in 26.1 innings while throwing 28 strikeouts. Santos returned to Bethune Cookman in 2022 as a junior.

Santos was one of 50 HBCU athletes to compete in the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic powered by Ken Griffey Junior. He now joins a young Minnesota Twins team.

