The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team remains undefeated after sweeping the Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series, winning the fifth and final game 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Two Black college standouts are competing on the USA Baseball Collegiate National team. Omar Melendez, a sophomore left handed pitcher out of Alabama State University, is the the first Hornet in history to make a USA Baseball roster. Xavier Meachem, a right-handed pitcher from North Carolina A&T, is the first Aggie to pitch on a USA Baseball squad.

Melendez and Meachem both made their debuts for the team in game three of the Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series. The Black college duo both turned a perfect inning to cap off the game three win.

Next up is the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series which will be held July 7-12. The first three games of the series will take place at the National Training Complex while the final two games will he hosted at Joseph Riley Jr. Park in Charleston, SC.

USA Baseball on a roll with HBCU pitchers at hand