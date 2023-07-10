Delaware State WBB coach looks to turn things around

By

From a young age, Delaware State women’s basketball coach Jazmone Turner possessed a thirst for competition. Despite being the smallest player on the court, she consistently rose to the occasion, making bold moves to assert her dominance over her opponents. But it was a sure fact that Turner was a leader both on and off the court.

“I started out having to have this competitive edge. I had to have this dog in; that’s why in high school I came like ‘no one is better than,” Turner said. “I like to connect with people and I was good at that. So you can say I was in a captain role, whether I was named that or in the locker room. People just always connected with me.”

During her college journey, Turner showed her skills on the court at Muskingum University. From 2008 to 2011, she proudly served as the team captain, earning the respect of her peers. However, things change during her junior year when a torn ACL presented her with the tough choice of sitting out her senior season.

Jazmone Turner’s Coaching Accolades

In 2012, she birthed her coaching journey at Trotwood Madison High School, where she joined as an assistant coach. The very next year, Turner was offered the position of head coach for the junior varsity team at Northmont High School.

Two years later, Turner stepped into her collegiate coaching bag at Ohio Valley University in 2014 as a graduate assistant. The following season, Turner took on the role of interim head coach. With Turner at the head, the team secured its first-ever spot in the Greater Midwest Athletic Conference tournament.

Rolling to 2017 Turner spent three seasons as the associate head coach at Coppin State University. For the MEAC team, Turner played a key role in the point guard and wing development. Her achievements up to that point placed Jazmone in the 2019 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) 30 Under 30 class.

Turner brought her expertise to the coaching staff of Indiana State University as an assistant coach for the 2020-2021 season.

Now as the interim head coach for the women’s basketball team, Turner is focused on building a winning culture for Delaware State. “We started the recruitment process, Coach Dennis and I, we’re out here hunting for people who can be a part of the culture and foundation I want to start here at Delaware State.”

Coach Turner maintains an optimistic outlook as she discusses the potential for success with the Lady Hornets. However, she also recognizes the importance of assembling a dedicated group of individuals who are willing to put in the hard work. Turner understands that achieving greatness requires a collective effort and a willingness to embrace the grind.

“The challenge is going to be me staying focused and staying in the moment. Making sure that I make the right decision but not overthink what I am doing.”

Coming off a challenging season that concluded with a 7-19 record, Turner is determined to ignite a turnaround for the program. As the spotlight shines on her, all eyes will be on Jazmone Turner, and there’s no doubt that her fierce competitive hunger and dog-like mentality will permeate throughout the team. With Turner’s unwavering drive and leadership, the team is poised for a remarkable transformation.

