Diddy keeping his $1 million promise to Jackson State

It’s been nearly a year since Diddy announced he’d be donating $1 million to “Deion Sanders and Jackson State football.” Deion Sanders is long gone by now, but Diddy is keeping his word.



Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony announced at a recent meeting that the hip-hop mogul is following through on his pledge for a $1 million gift to Jackson State University athletics.

According to Dr. Anthony, who was named acting president at Jackson State University back in March, announced that the money would be received in three installments. The first one will be deposited by next week for $332k and will go directly to athletics.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, made his pledge during the 2022 BET Awards. He also pledged to give the same amount to Howard University, the school he attended before he left for the music business.

“I want to donate a million dollars to Howard University,” Combs told the crowd while accepting his award, flanked by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Kanye West. “Also I’m gonna drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State, because we should play for us. Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart, I love y’all — peace.”

When the pledge was made, Jackson State was riding high with Deion Sanders as its head coach. It went on to win its second-consecutive SWAC title and finish 12-1. Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado back in December, and many people wondered whether or not Combs would follow through on his pledge now that Sanders was gone. It looks like that question has now been answered.

