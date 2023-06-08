CIAA extends Baltimore deal as attendance ticks upward

By

The CIAA and Baltimore have decided to continue their relationship for another year, extending its run through 2026.



“We are proud that the CIAA Tournament will call Baltimore home for the next three years. The tournament belongs in Charm City, and this report proves it,” said Governor Wes Moore. “In order for this to be Maryland’s decade, it needs to be Baltimore’s time. Each year, this tournament is our opportunity to showcase what our state has to offer, bring people to Maryland, and drive economic growth.”

“The CIAA has embraced the “Charm City” as our tournament home over the past two years. Each year, we have attracted new fans with a focus to increase attendance to our championship basketball games, Fan Fest, and other ancillary CIAA events,” said Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “Baltimore is a cultural destination that aligns perfectly for our alumni and fans in February, one of my favorite months to celebrate sports and culture. We are proud to partner with Visit Baltimore and the entire community to harness the legacy of the CIAA and to make lasting impact in the community that we can see, feel and celebrate. We look forward to another exciting CIAA Basketball Tournament in 2024 and extending through 2026.”

Here are five other key numbers from the Baltimore/CIAA partnership

The 2023 tournament had approximately 38,450 fans in attendance at the CFG Bank Arena over 22 basketball games during its 5-day run in Baltimore, exceeding 2022’s attendance by 5.6 percent. In total, there were 63,844 individuals based on initial turnstile numbers including media, student athletes, coaches, staff and other individuals who entered the arena during tournament week with a paid ticket as well as folks who entered without a paid ticket.

-The CIAA Tournament generated a total economic impact of $29.6 million, which supported 1,504 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $2.5 million in state and local taxes. This financial success was made possible by the State of Maryland, Baltimore City and the Local Organizing Committee.

-In addition to total economic impact, the tournament generated $17.7 million in participant and spectator off-site spending, with $5.4 million spent in the food and beverage sector, $4 million in lodging, $3.4 million in entertainment and attractions, $3.2 million in retail spending, and $1.7 million in transportation and local rideshare companies.

“I am grateful for the twelve presidents’ confidence in Baltimore to continue hosting the tournament through 2026,” said Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “The CIAA is an excellent example of what major events and conventions are doing for our city’s tourism recovery in terms of economic impact, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome them to Baltimore for an additional year.”

Throughout the tournament planning process, the Baltimore Sports Tourism Development Council engaged 118 minority-owned businesses to be a part of the tournament which had a direct economic benefit of $1,249,028 to those businesses.

In addition to the total economic impact that the event contributed to area hotels, restaurants and attractions, the City of Baltimore, State of Maryland, Visit Baltimore and the Local Host Committee made a $1.2 Million donation to the CIAA General Scholarship Fund that supports the conference’s 12 member institutions, made up of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and its students. This generous donation was made possible by the local businesses that make up the Local Host Committee, along with corporate contributions from partners including Whiting Turner, Bank of America, Under Armor, CareFirst, Verizon, Wells Fargo, Tom Joyner Foundation, BGE, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Ravens, Horseshoe Casino, Fraport USA, DTLR, T. Rowe Price and many others.

CIAA extends Baltimore deal as attendance ticks upward