Alabama State

Alabama State men’s track relay team advances to NCAA Finals

For the first time in program history the Hornets will compete in the NCAA Finals for the 4x100m relay
Posted on

Courtesy of Alabama State Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas – Alabama State University men’s 4x100m relay team became the first relay in school history to make the National Championships Finals on the opening day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships,

Victor SmithMatthew ClarkeJustus TrainerJamarion Stubbs, alt Kendrick Winfield finished third in their heat and sixth overall clocking new school record time of 38.56 to move on to the finals.

The 4x400m relay team consisting of Kendrick WinfieldDaquan TateKhabeeba MillsJoshua Knox and alternate Jamarion Stubbs finished ninth in their heat where they fell short of qualifying for the finals with a time of 3:08.75

The Hornets men’s track team were one-of-seven teams in the East to have both relays team qualify. North Florida’s Hodges Stadium is the stadium that the 2015 ASU women’s track and field team qualified to compete for in national championships.

The Hornets will be back on the track Friday June 9 at 8:02 p.m. (CT) as they look to bring home a National Championship title to Montgomery. 

