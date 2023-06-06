College Football Hall of Fame ballot full of HBCU hopefuls

By

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot is out, and as usual, there are several HBCU-related names on the ballot.



The most recent ballot features names from CIAA, SIAC and SWAC history who have made their mark on the game of college football, including players and coaches. That includes four men who played their college ball at Mississippi Valley State University.

Ashley Ambrose, Mississippi Valley State – Defensive back

— 1991 First-Team All-American and First Team All-SWAC selection

— Named SWAC Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year in 1991

— Led nation in punt returns during senior campaign.

Vincent Brown, Mississippi Valley State – Linebacker

— 1987 First-Team All-American, leading the NCAA in tackles in 1986 and 1987

— Set NCAA All-Divisions record with 570 career tackles

— Three-time All-SWAC selection who led MVSU in tackles his last three seasons.

Parnell Dickinson, Mississippi Valley State-Quarterback

—1975 First-Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Player of theYear

— Four-time All-SWAC selection and conference Player of the Yearas a senior

— Finished career as SWAC’s all-time leader in total offense (7,442 yards).

William Dillon, Virginia Union-Free Safety

— Three-time First-Team All-America selection (1980-82)

— Tallied 16 interceptions in 1983

— 1983 Black College Player of the Year

— Two-time First-Team All-Conference selection and Player of the Year (1981-82).

Timmy Newsome, Winston-Salem State -Running Back

—1978 First Team All-American who finished his career as the all-time leading rusher (3,843 yards) in school and conference annals

— Three-time All- CIAA selection who twice led the conference in rushing and scoring

— Led the Rams to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and CIAA titles in 1977 and 1978.

Tyrone Poole, Fort Valley State- Defensive back

— First-Team All-America selection in 1994

— Two-time Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Defensive Player of the Year (1993-94) who led FVSU to two conference titles

— Recorded 44 pass breakups and 17 interceptions, returning four for TDs.

Coaches





Eddie Hurt-Virginia Lynchburg(1925-28), Morgan State (1929-59)

— Led Morgan State to six Black College National Championship and 14 CIAA titles

— Posted 11 undefeated seasons, including the 1943 team that did not allow a score from a single opponent

— From 1932-39, led Bears to 54-game streak without a loss.

Dwight Reed-Lincoln (MO) (1949-71)

— Teams won three conference titles

— Coached 93 All-Americans in four sports

— The football stadium at Lincoln University was named for him.

Gideon Smith, Hampton (1921-40)

— Led Pirates to 1922 Black College National Championship

— Recorded four CIAA titles and two unbeaten seasons in career

— Longest tenured coach in Hampton history, boasting the second-most wins all-time at the school.

