Joe Biden announces huge investment to repair Jackson water infrastructure

By

Deion Sanders and Jackson State football helped bring national attention to the water crisis in Mississippi, and now President Joe Biden is stepping in to do something about it.

President Joe Biden made an announcement of an initial $115 million investment towards repairing the City of Jackson’s water infrastructure and delivering clean water. Here is what the president had to say:



“For years, the people of Jackson, Mississippi, have suffered the consequences of aging water infrastructure. Last summer, the city’s water system reached a crisis point when a major flood aggravated longstanding problems in the system and left tens of thousands of people without any running water for days on end. Long before then, families in Jackson lived under the constant threat of boil water orders.



All Americans deserve access to clean, safe drinking water. That’s why I directed my Administration to make sure the people of Jackson have the resources they need and deserve.



In December, I was proud to sign bipartisan legislation to help stabilize Jackson’s drinking water infrastructure and protect against future crises. Today, as a result of that legislation, I am announcing an initial $115 million investment towards repairing the city’s water infrastructure challenges and delivering clean water for all.



This historic investment would not have been possible without Congressman Bennie Thompson, who has been a steadfast leader in times of crisis, a strong advocate for his constituents, and a great partner, and I want to thank him for his untiring commitment to the Jackson community.



While we have made a lot of progress, there is much more work to do to ensure that all Americans have access to clean water. Thanks to my Investing in America agenda, we’re already deploying record resources to communities all across America to replace lead pipes, improve water quality, and rebuild the Nation’s drinking water infrastructure, ensuring it can withstand the impacts of the climate crisis.



Until all our children can safely drink water from the tap, our fight for clean water must, and will, continue.”





The water crisis for the City of Jackson was highlighted during Deion Sanders’ time as a head coach from the very beginning. It began his first game in Feb. 2021 due to pipes being frozen, which forced the usage of portable bathrooms. It continued throughout the fall for the following two seasons, and was featured in multiple documentaries.

Jackson State football managed to push through all those tough times. But if Joe Biden has his way, it will be easier moving forward.

Joe Biden announces huge investment to repair Jackson water infrastructure