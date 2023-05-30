Southern University nabs former 4-star edge rusher from Liberty

In a recent transfer portal grab, Southern University picked up former Liberty defensive lineman Khristian Zachary.
Khristian Zachary, hailing from Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia, comes from an impressive background in football. Ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, Zachary made waves in the recruiting scene. He earned recognition as the No. 29 weak-side defensive end in the highly competitive 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
With his remarkable performance on the field, Zachary racked up an impressive 58 tackles for a loss and 30 sacks throughout his high school career. Zachary’s success on the field gained attention from many collegiate programs across the nation. The defensive lineman received offers from more than ten schools including Vanderbilt, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Alabama.
The four-star prospect committed to Liberty University in 2021. In his freshman year, Zachary played five games. He finished the season with two tackles for loss, four tackles, and half a sack while dealing with a nagging injury.
The former 4-star prospect is joining a Southern University team that finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The Jaguars, right now, only have one other defensive lineman on their roster indicating the to strengthen the depth for this position.