Jackson State Vice President receives Athletic Director of the Year

LOS ANGELES – The annual Black Student-Athlete Summit powered by Playfly is pleased to announce that Jackson State University Vice-President and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson is the 2023 recipient of their Athletic Director of the Year Award. “His commitment to the holistic development of Black Student-Athletes and his commitment to HBCU‘s has been outstanding,” says Dr. Leonard Moore, the founder of the Black Student-Athlete Summit. Vice-President Robinson accepted the award today on the campus of USC in Bovard Auditorium.



This year, over 1400 student-athletes, professionals, and influencers in the world of college sports, are in attendance at the Summit, making it one of the largest gatherings in the world of college athletics. The goal of the Summit is to empower Black Student-Athletes to maximize their college experience it in the classroom and to not leave “any meat on the bone” in terms of opportunities. Professional staff who attend the Summit are empowered to go back to their campuses and create innovative initiatives to ensure that Black Student-Athletes are competitive in the global workforce upon graduation.

“As a former student-athlete, it’s an honor to receive this award from the Black Student-Athlete Summit,” Ashley Robinson said. “My experiences as a student-athlete helped shape and create my philosophies as an administrator, and guide my decisions daily as Athletic Director. Thank you to Leonard and his outstanding organization in selecting me for this recognition.”

