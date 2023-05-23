Southern sends five track stars to NCAA East Regionals

By

INDIANAPOLIS – The Southern University’s track and field team will send five athletes to East Regional in Jacksonville, Florida from May 24-27. The top-48 times or distances in each region qualified for the meet.



This will be the most track athletes the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars have sent to the regional since the NCAA changed the format in 2008. This will also mark the first time since 2012 that a Lady Jaguar qualified.



After sweeping the indoor and outdoor Southwestern Athletic Conference titles for the second year in a row, Nicholas Scott will continue his season after qualifying 47th with a time of 1:48.84 at the LSU Alumni Gold on April 22. The Baton Rouge product has three times under 1:50 this season.



Jordan Thompson qualified in two separate events. The Senior from Plaquemine, Louisiana ran a 13.96 in the 110m hurdles at the Texas Relays to qualify 41st. The 110m hurdle SWAC champion also qualified in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.82 from the SWAC Championship. Thompson qualified for the second year in a row in the 400m hurdles.

Just like Thompson, Kevon Hamilton secured his spot in the East Regional with his SWAC Championship triple jump distance of 50 feet 3.25 inches. The Sophomore out of Scotlandville High School has two other jumps over 49 feet on the year.



Trinity Bolden used the extra week after the SWAC Championship to jump up to 38th in the 100m with a time of 11.41. The Junior out of Antioch, California, has improved her time with each meet this season.



The impact of transfer Camille Lewis has been felt on the Bluff since she made her mark during the cross-country season. The Trinidad and Tobago native qualified 42nd in the 400m hurdles with a time of 58.68 from the SWAC Championship.

