XFL HBCU showcase is back for year two

Arlington, TX – The XFL announced that it would host its XFL HBCU Showcase on Saturday, June 17, at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA.
The XFL HBCU Showcase will be open exclusively to players from HBCUs. This will be the second showcase that the XFL has tailored specifically for HBCU players, having hosted a showcase at Jackson State University in the summer of 2022. 100 players from HBCUs played in the 2023 season.
“When the XFL says it’s a ‘League of Opportunity,’ we mean it and you can see it in the actions we take to offer equal opportunities to players across the country,” said Doug Whaley, XFL Senior Vice President, Player Personnel. “This showcase at the historic Clark Atlanta University allows us to shine a spotlight on HBCU players and give them a chance to showcase their skills for our personnel evaluators.”
“Last year, the XFL did a great job of creating a distinct platform for players from HBCUs to showcase their talents in front of coaches from the League, giving them an equal opportunity to be seen and evaluated,” said D.C. Defenders Head Coach Reggie Barlow, who played for and served as the Head Coach at two HBCUs. “I know firsthand the number of talented players that attend a historically Black school who aren’t able to continue their careers past the collegiate level. I’m humbled to be part of a League that gives players – and coaches – of all backgrounds an opportunity to continue their football careers.”
Information on additional showcases will be announced in the near future.
SHOWCASE LOCATION
XFL HBCU Showcase*
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Clark Atlanta University – Atlanta, GA
*Attendance is by invitation only
REGISTRATION
Registration is now open for the HBCU showcase. If you are interested in attending, please register here: HBCU Showcase
If you have any questions about the events and player eligibility, please visit our FAQ page: HBCU Showcase FAQ
