Jackson State football gets former Auburn four-star for second stint

Coynis Miller Jr., one of several former Power Five players who transferred to Jackson State football under Deion Sanders, is headed back to the program.



Miller announced he was committing to Jackson State football on Tuesday night via Instagram.

The 6’2, 300-pound defensive tackle from Jacksonville, Florida was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class for Auburn. He played eight games in the following two seasons but did not make any appearances in 2020. He left Auburn via the transfer portal and committed to JSU on Jan. 1, 2021.

He was a solid contributor along the defensive line for Jackson State in the fall of 2021, putting up 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks.





Following the season, however, Coynis Miller Jr jumped back into the transfer portal.

Sometimes God puts us in a position to better ourselves and that is what he is doing with me,” Miller wrote in his transfer note. “I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal and finishing my senior season elsewhere.“



Despite his size and production, Miller didn’t play anywhere last fall. Now he’s headed back to JSU for his final season of eligibility. The team looks much different than it did when he left it, but Miller figures to play a big role in the program’s quest for a third-consecutive SWAC title.

