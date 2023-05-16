CIAA announces 2022-2023 award winners

By

RICHMOND, VA (May 16, 2023) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) held its annual Spring General Assembly meeting and end-of-year awards reception in Richmond, VA. The conference office announced its highest administrative and team awards at the reception on Tuesday afternoon.



Alexis McNair of Virginia State University was selected as the 2022-2023 CIAA Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year while Darrick McLean of Winston-Salem State University was voted as the CIAA Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.



Fayetteville State University’s Anthony Bennett was named CIAA Athletic Director of the Year for the second straight year. Under Bennett’s leadership, Fayetteville State claimed several CIAA titles during the 2022-23 athletic year to include women’s cross country, men’s cross country, women’s indoor track and field, bowling, and women’s outdoor track & field. For the second consecutive year, FSU head coach Inez Turner earned Coach of the Year honors in cross country as well as indoor and outdoor track & field this year.

JCSU’s Stephen Joyner Sr. was recognized by the CIAA.

Johnson C. Smith University’s Stephen Joyner Sr. received the Jeanette Lee Athletic Administrator of the Year award, which is given to an administrator within the membership at the recommendation of the CIAA Commissioner for servant leadership and embodies the commitment exemplified by Lee, former CIAA Coach and Athletic Administrator.

Lataya Hilliard-Gray of Elizabeth City State University was voted by her peers as the CIAA Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) of the Year. Hilliard-Gray just completed her first year as Deputy Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator/Deputy Title IX Coordinator. She will assist with the overall oversight of the Vikings Athletic Department, while also serving as the highest-ranking female in the department promoting meaningful representation of women in the leadership and management of ECSU Athletics. As SWA, she assists with policies and procedures for the CU athletic department to achieve the parallel goals of developing quality, competitive athletics teams, and support of the individual educational goals of student-athletes.



Antoine Lynch of Shaw University was named CIAA John Holley Sports Information Director (SID) of the Year. Lynch just wrapped up his second year in the sports information profession and is responsible for coordinating media relations efforts for all 13 of Shaw athletic programs. Prior to his elevation as Sports Information Director, he served as Athletics Media Specialist for the Shaw Bears for just over 11 years. Lynch was among a select group of recipients awarded grants to attend the 2023 College Sports Communications (CSC) Convention.



Virginia State University won the C.H. Williams Men’s All-Sports Award while Fayetteville State University won the Loretta Taylor Women’s All-Sports Award. Both recognitions are awarded annually to the CIAA institution with the top men’s and women’s athletic programs based on a points system.



The VSU men won the conference championship in outdoor track & field. The Trojans captured the Williams award for the seventh consecutive year.



The Fayetteville State University women claimed four conference crowns during the 2022-2023 athletic year. The Broncos were tops in cross country, indoor track & field, and outdoor track & field as well as claiming the women’s bowling title.



The Bowie State University athletic department was recognized with the award of Most Positive Game Environment. Selected by members of the CIAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the award is given to the school that exhibits good sportsmanship by student-athletes and coaches during both home and away contests.



