Louisville, Bethune-Cookman TE says false accusations keeping him out of NFL

The NFL Draft has come and gone, and several rookie camps have already started, but the phone of former Louisville and Bethune-Cookman tight end Kemari Averett has been silent.

The 6’6, 250-pound prospect has a theory on why that is. He took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

“Not getting drafted,hurt not getting sign(ed) hurt, not (getting) a invite hurt,” Averett said. “I Gave my best each College season I played, never cheated the process. Unfortunately I did have a rough past it made me the man I am today.. Haven’t seen trouble in years! Don’t really understand! No I’m not about to post film, beg for a opportunity just not who I am! Y’all all watch film everybody know I’m a ball player! I think it’s messed up that I wasn’t able to live my dreams because of false accusations that I clearly was found not guilty! But yet again the past strikes again!”

Before Averett went to Bethune-Cookman, he spent two seasons at Louisville, catching 15 passes for 144 yards and three TDs.

His time at the ACC school ended in 2019 after he was accused of rape. That charge was later dropped, and he eventually found his way to Bethune-Cookman.

He caught 52 passes for 888 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. Last season his numbers took a slight dip to 39 catches for 445 yards and seven touchdowns, but the team’s quarterback situation was anything but ideal.



Now Kemari Averett is hoping someone takes a chance on him.

