Alabama State men’s track secure first SWAC championship

Courtesy of SWAC
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas- The Alabama State Hornets claimed the 2023 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title on Saturday.
The win marked Alabama State’s first league title in SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field since the 2019 season.
Alabama State tallied a league leading 143 total points during the event. Texas Southern (120) and Jackson State (116) finished the meet in second and third place respectively.
For his efforts ASU Head Coach Ritchie Beene was named the 2023 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year.
2023 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship Day Three Final Results
Men’s Coach of the Year
Ritchie Beene, Alabama State
Men’s Co- Most Outstanding Field Performer
Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Men’s Co- Most Outstanding Field Performer
Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern
Men’s Most Outstanding Track Performer
Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State
Men’s 100 Meter Dash
Finals
1 Victor Smith, ASU 10.10
2 Matthew Clarke, ASU 10.24
3 Justus Trainer, ASU 10.28
Men’s 200 Meter Dash
Finals
1 Matthew Clarke, ASU 20.43
2 Shawn Collins, Jackson State 20.61
3 Victor Smith, ASU 20.67
Men’s 400 Meter Dash
Finals
1 Kendrick Winfield, ASU 46.02
2 Shawn Collins, Jackson State 46.37
3 Daquan Tate, ASU 46.73
Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles
Finals
1 Jordan Thompson, Southern 13.89
2 Rainey Anderson, Grambling State 13.95
3 Arrion Knight, Prairie View A&M 14.08
Men’s 800 Meter Run
Finals
1 Nicholas Scott, Southern 1:50.97
2 Joseph Genesis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1:52.63
3 Khabeeba Mills, ASU 1:52.97
Men’s 1500 Meter Run
Finals
1 Jose Gonzalez, Texas Southern 3:56.90
2 Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State 3:58.37
3 Tarik Xavier, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3:59.68
Men’s 5000 Meter Run
Finals
1 Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State 15:25.06
2 Jose Gonzalez, Texas Southern 15:35.76
3 Kelvin Kipkemboi, Alcorn State 15:40.97
Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay
Finals
1 Alabama State 39.35
2 Jackson State 40.29
3 Grambling State 40.45
Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay
Finals
1 Alabama State 3:07.34
2 Prairie View A&M 3:11.77
3 Southern 3:12.24
Men’s High Jump
Finals
1 Sherman Hawkins, Jackson State 2.14m
2 Turey Stoudmire, Texas Southern J2.14m
3 Caleb Snowden, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2.10m
Men’s Pole Vault
Finals
1 Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman 4.55m
2 Joshua Goslee, Texas Southern 4.45m
3 Isiah Palmer, ASU 4.35m
Men’s Triple Jump
Finals
1 Kevon Hamilton, Southern 15.32m
2 Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern 15.24m
3 Stanley Hamilton, Prairie View A&M 14.94m
Men’s Discus Throw
Finals
1 Daniel Bayeshea, Alabama State 52.59m
2 Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49.34m
3 Deandre Fyffe, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49.16m
Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles
Finals
1 Ivan Donaldson, Jackson State 51.73
2 Jordan Thompson, Southern 51.82
3 Arrion Knight, Prairie View A&M 52.55
Men’s Teams Final Rankings
1. Alabama State 143
2. Texas Southern 120
3. Jackson State 116
4. Southern 85
5. Bethune-Cookman 81.5
6. Grambling State 69
7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67
8. Prairie View A&M 62.5
9. Alcorn State 27
10. Alabama A&M 18
11. Florida A&M 15
12. Mississippi Valley State 8