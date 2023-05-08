Alabama State men’s track secure first SWAC championship

By

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas- The Alabama State Hornets claimed the 2023 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title on Saturday.

The win marked Alabama State’s first league title in SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field since the 2019 season.

Alabama State tallied a league leading 143 total points during the event. Texas Southern (120) and Jackson State (116) finished the meet in second and third place respectively.

For his efforts ASU Head Coach Ritchie Beene was named the 2023 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year.

2023 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship Day Three Final Results

Men’s Coach of the Year



Ritchie Beene, Alabama State



Men’s Co- Most Outstanding Field Performer



Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff



Men’s Co- Most Outstanding Field Performer



Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern



Men’s Most Outstanding Track Performer



Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State



Men’s 100 Meter Dash



Finals

1 Victor Smith, ASU 10.10

2 Matthew Clarke, ASU 10.24

3 Justus Trainer, ASU 10.28



Men’s 200 Meter Dash



Finals

1 Matthew Clarke, ASU 20.43

2 Shawn Collins, Jackson State 20.61

3 Victor Smith, ASU 20.67



Men’s 400 Meter Dash



Finals

1 Kendrick Winfield, ASU 46.02

2 Shawn Collins, Jackson State 46.37

3 Daquan Tate, ASU 46.73



Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles



Finals

1 Jordan Thompson, Southern 13.89

2 Rainey Anderson, Grambling State 13.95

3 Arrion Knight, Prairie View A&M 14.08



Men’s 800 Meter Run



Finals

1 Nicholas Scott, Southern 1:50.97

2 Joseph Genesis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1:52.63

3 Khabeeba Mills, ASU 1:52.97



Men’s 1500 Meter Run



Finals

1 Jose Gonzalez, Texas Southern 3:56.90

2 Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State 3:58.37

3 Tarik Xavier, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3:59.68



Men’s 5000 Meter Run



Finals

1 Mathias Cheboi, Grambling State 15:25.06

2 Jose Gonzalez, Texas Southern 15:35.76

3 Kelvin Kipkemboi, Alcorn State 15:40.97



Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay



Finals

1 Alabama State 39.35

2 Jackson State 40.29

3 Grambling State 40.45



Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay



Finals

1 Alabama State 3:07.34

2 Prairie View A&M 3:11.77

3 Southern 3:12.24



Men’s High Jump



Finals

1 Sherman Hawkins, Jackson State 2.14m

2 Turey Stoudmire, Texas Southern J2.14m

3 Caleb Snowden, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2.10m



Men’s Pole Vault



Finals

1 Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman 4.55m

2 Joshua Goslee, Texas Southern 4.45m

3 Isiah Palmer, ASU 4.35m



Men’s Triple Jump



Finals

1 Kevon Hamilton, Southern 15.32m

2 Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern 15.24m

3 Stanley Hamilton, Prairie View A&M 14.94m



Men’s Discus Throw



Finals

1 Daniel Bayeshea, Alabama State 52.59m

2 Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49.34m

3 Deandre Fyffe, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49.16m



Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles



Finals

1 Ivan Donaldson, Jackson State 51.73

2 Jordan Thompson, Southern 51.82

3 Arrion Knight, Prairie View A&M 52.55



Men’s Teams Final Rankings



1. Alabama State 143

2. Texas Southern 120

3. Jackson State 116

4. Southern 85

5. Bethune-Cookman 81.5

6. Grambling State 69

7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67

8. Prairie View A&M 62.5

9. Alcorn State 27

10. Alabama A&M 18

11. Florida A&M 15

12. Mississippi Valley State 8

Alabama State men’s track secure first SWAC championship