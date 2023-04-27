Jackson State WR, former four-star WR Malachi Wideman in portal

By

Malachi Wideman — one of Shedeur Sanders’ top targets in 2021 — is the latest Jackson State football wide receiver to hit the transfer portal.

Wideman, who started his career at the University of Tennessee, announced on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal. He did so via social media, leaving the following message.

Dear JSU,

I have loved and appreciated each moment with you all. Throughout my time here. I have had the privilege to work with some of the most talented and hardworking individuals I have ever met. and I will cherish those experiences and connections forever.

So it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to enter the transfer portal and decide what is best for my family as we move forward in life.

I want to take this opportunity to thank you and the entire Jackson State community for providing me with such an amazing experience.

I am grateful for the opportunities that Jackson State University has provided me. and for the unwavering support I have received from the community. my colleagues, faculty and staff. I have no doubt that the knowledge and experience I have gained here will continue to serve me well throughout my future endeavors. It has been my honor and pleasure to be a dual sport Tiger. I am truly grateful to Ill each and every one of you.

Much love,

Malachi Wideman





The 6’5 redshirt senior started his career at the University of Tennessee. He was rated as a four-star prospect by 247, ESPN and Rivals in the 2020 class. He played in six games as a reserve at UT before hitting the transfer portal following the summer, latching on with Jackson State football.

The 2021 season was a breakout campaign for Wideman. He tied for the SWAC lead in touchdown receptions with 12 while catching 34 passes for 540 yards as one of Shedeur Sanders’ big-play targets during that 11-2 season. He also played on the basketball squad that season.

The 2022 season was not nearly as productive, as Wideman played just six games and caught only three passes. A 29 yard touchdown catch against Grambling State was his lone score of the season.



Wideman is one of three former Jackson State receivers who have entered the portal of the past few weeks, including Willie Gaines and Trevante Rucker. A fourth, Shane Hooks, landed at Ole Miss last week.

