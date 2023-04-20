SEC school lands top Jackson State receiver in transfer portal

By

Former Jackson State wide receiver Shane Hooks has found a home in the SEC.



Hooks has committed to Ole Miss after a stint in the transfer portal. He made his announcement via social media on Thursday.

The Orlando, FL native started his career at Ohio back in 2018. He played in four games before being redshirted. He came back with a solid 2019 campaign in which he caught 26 passes for 515 yards (19.8 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He played in three games in 2020, catching eight passes and one touchdown.

Both Jackson State and Florida A&M pounced on Hooks as soon as he hit the transfer portal in Dec. 2020. He would go on to choose JSU and its new head coach Deion Sanders.

Shane Hooks saw his first action at Jackson State in fall 2021, finishing sixth on the team with 16 receptions in just six games to go along with two touchdowns as JSU claimed the SWAC title and made its way to the Celebration Bowl.

The 2022 season would be a breakout one for Hooks, as he led the team in receptions (66), yards (775) and touchdowns (10), becoming Shedeur Sanders’ favorite target. Hooks had four games where he caught two touchdown passes (Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Texas Southern and Southern), and had a career day with five catches for 104 yards in that SWAC Championship Game against Southern.

