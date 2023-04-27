Tennessee Titans stadium deal to save Tennessee State football big money

By

A new stadium for the Tennessee Titans of the NFL will save Tennessee State University football a whole lot of money.



The City of Nashville has reached $2.1 billion agreement to build a new, enclosed stadium for the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee State University has played its football games at Nissan Stadium — home of the Tennessee Titans — since 1997. It has played a few games at Hale Stadium, located on its campus, since 2012. But predominately the games have happened at the 70,000 seat stadium.



Tennessee State football is coached by Eddie George, who is arguably the greatest player in Tennessee Titans history. The former All-Pro running back is clearly on board with the deal.

“I am so excited about a new stadium, and what it means for TSU student-athletes, who will get the opportunity to play there and experience a wonderful time in this new stadium,” George told NewsChannel5.

The cost for renting Nissan Stadium is $200,000. That cost will be alleviated thanks to the new deal between the Titans and the city.

“Right now, we pay $200,000 per game. We would save $200,000 as we play six games,” said Glover. “If we choose not to play at the stadium, TSU will get $150,000 per game, which means up to $900,000 per year.”

Tennessee State University football will play four home games at the new stadium.

