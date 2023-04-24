New England Patriots looking at Jackson State CB Isaiah Bolden

By

Former Jackson State star Isaiah Bolden got a chance to showcase his size, skills and speed up close with the New England Patriots last week.

Bolden got a coveted Top-30 visit with the New England Patriots last week as he hopes to improve his stock ahead of the NFL Draft this week. He is one of only two cornerbacks the team brought in for a top-30 visit.

Last month Bolden ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at Jackson State Pro Day, showing speed in addition to his 6’3 size.

A four-star prospect out of high school, Bolden started his career at Florida State before transferring to Jackson State after Deion Sanders was hired prior to the spring 2021 season. He started and appeared in three games before missing the rest of the abbreviated season due to injury.

That fall he led the nation (both FBS and FCS) in kickoff return average at 36.9 per attempt and tied for FCS lead with two KOR touchdowns.

During the 2022 season, Bolden (6-2, 205; Sr., Tampa, Fla.) made 44 tackles (30 solo), with 2.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups while averaging 26.0 yards on kickoff returns. He made career-high nine tackles and had a 31-yard kickoff return vs. Alabama State and tallied five tackles and career-best three pass breakups vs. Alcorn State.

Bolden has already been drafted once — he was picked in the first round of the USFL Draft by the Memphis Showboats. He has a legit chance to get picked in the NFL Draft as well. The New England Patriots certainly have their eyes on him.

