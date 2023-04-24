2023 NFL Draft: NFL.com HBCU Prospect Draft Grades

The 2023 NFL Draft goes live Thursday, Apr. 27-29. For three days NFL fans will gather outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri as the league selects the newest class of NFL players. A class of players that we hope includes a few of HBCU football’s best.
Every year NFL.com posts draft grades for nearly 500 prospects in their NFL Draft Tracker.
This year we analyzed the list and pulled out the evaluations of every HBCU player on the tracker. This year there are five HBCU players included on the official list of NFL prospects. That number is down by half from the 11 HBCU prospects on the 2022 prospect list.
First, let’s break down how the NFL Draft tracker evaluates talent.
The NFL Draft Tracker lists players, bios, strengths, weaknesses, and a draft grade which ranges from 8.0 being “the perfect prospect” to 5.50-5.59 as a player having a “Priority undrafted free agent.”
NFL DRAFT TRACKER GRADE KEY
- 8.0 – The perfect prospect
- 7.3-7.5 – Perennial All-Pro
- 7.0-7.1 – Pro Bowl talent
- 6.7-6.8 – Year 1 starter
- 6.5 – 6.6 – Boom or bust prospect
- 6.40-6.49 – Will become good starter within two years
- 6.3-6.39 – Will eventually be plus starter
- 6.20-6.29 – Will eventually be average starter
- 6.10-6.19 – Good backup with the potential to develop into starter
- 6.0-6.09 – Traits or talent to be above-average backup
- 5.8-5.99 – Average backup or special-teamer
- 5.60-5.69 – Candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad
- 5.50-5.59 – Priority undrafted free agent
- NO GRADE – Grade not yet available
Here’s how the 2023 class of HBCU players have been graded according to NFL.com.
AUBERY MILLER
PROSPECT GRADE
5.83 – Average Backup Or Special-Teamer
COLLEGE: Jackson State University
HOMETOWN: Memphis, TN
CLASS: R-Senior
HEIGHT: 6’ 0’’
WEIGHT: 229 lbs
ARMS: N/A
HANDS: N/A
2023 NFL DRAFT ANALYSIS
Draft Projection: Round 6
NFL Comparison: N/A
OVERVIEW
Miller is patient but ready when keying the action and uses his anticipatory skills to help him stay cleaner than most undersized inside ‘backers. He aims to punish as a striker and is a capable open-field tackler when plays head outside the tackle box. He’s nothing special in coverage but displays the potential to become a plus special-teamer.
STRENGTHS
- Vision and anticipation to shadow runner’s lane choices.
- Slips blocks with squared pads and controlled lateral footwork.
- Fearless to crash hard and punish downhill runners.
- Plus agility and radar as an open-field finisher.
- Impressive flashes in limited special-teams snaps.
- Slides around traffic to find his target versus perimeter screens.
WEAKNESSES
- Needs to prove he can elevate his play versus better competition.
- Plays with upright posture from the second level.
- Struggles with punch timing to stack climbing blocks.
- Lacks size to overcome mistakes in take-on positioning.
- Inconsistent in coming to balance as downhill tackler.
- Below-average stickiness in man coverage.
ISAIAH LAND
PROSPECT GRADE
5.69 – Candidate For Bottom Of Roster Or Practice Squad
COLLEGE: Florida A&M University
HOMETOWN: Buffalo, NY
CLASS: R-Senior
HEIGHT: 6’ 3 1/2’’
WEIGHT: 236 lbs
ARMS: 32 1/2’’
HANDS: 9 1/4’’
2023 NFL DRAFT ANALYSIS
Draft Projection: Rounds 6-7
NFL Comparison: N/A
OVERVIEW
Historically, a player with Land’s lack of mass and length would face an uphill battle trying to make it as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL, but his ability to threaten the pocket should generate interest from teams. Land is a very natural, instinctive rusher with the get-off, counters and fluidity to stress some tackles. He doesn’t have enough sand in his pants to hold up against the run and teams might try him as a 4-3 outside linebacker with sub-package rush ability off the edge. the HBCU product might need a year or two on a practice squad to continue to develop.
STRENGTHS
- Video game production in 2021, with 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.
- Long strides can outpace pass sets to the top of the track.
- Good bend-and-flatten around the corner.
- Effort and athleticism can overwhelm lesser tackles.
- Instinctive rusher with natural hands and counters.
- Does a nice job of targeting and attacking the outside hand.
- Plus agility as a tackler in space.
WEAKNESSES
- Lack of functional size to handle run-blocking snaps as a pro.
- Must prove he can carry substantially more weight on his frame.
- Attempts to sit down and set the edge crumble.
- Too easily pushed off his grass or jolted off-balance by first contact.
- Unable to generate push with his speed-to-power move.
SHAQ DAVIS
PROSPECT GRADE
5.62 – Candidate For Bottom Of Roster Or Practice Squad
COLLEGE: South Carolina State
HOMETOWN: Summerville, SC
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT: 6’ 5’’
WEIGHT: 217 lbs
ARMS: N/A
HANDS: N/A
2023 NFL DRAFT ANALYSIS
Draft Projection: Priority free agent
NFL Comparison: N/A
OVERVIEW
Davis’ size, wingspan and high-point ability are alluring. However, the tape shows a player who fails to play to his best speed and too often struggles to hang onto the football. He has play traits that could be developed, but if he doesn’t become more urgent and reliable as a pass-catcher, he might not get that opportunity.
STRENGTHS
- Size and length that evaluators covet.
- Keeps cornerback stacked on his hip downfield.
- Length and leaping ability to play over cornerbacks.
- Gets to full extension for plus ability to snag high throws.
- Athleticism allows for in-air adjustments to the throw.
WEAKNESSES
- Routes lack burst and salesmanship.
- Game tape is littered with drops.
- Hands are a little stiff and hand-eye coordination is troubling.
ISAIAH BOLDEN
PROSPECT GRADE
5.67 – Candidate For Bottom Of Roster Or Practice Squad
COLLEGE: Jackson State University
HOMETOWN: Tampa, FL
CLASS: R-Senior
HEIGHT: 6’ 2’’
WEIGHT: 203 lbs
ARMS: N/A
HANDS: N/A
2023 NFL DRAFT ANALYSIS
Draft Projection: Priority free agent
NFL Comparison: N/A
OVERVIEW
Bolden projects as a press-man cornerback with plus size, length and top-end speed. He lacks the instincts and technique to maintain his feel for routes in off-man and zone coverages, but he might have a chance to utilize his traits effectively in a physical snap-to-whistle cover scheme. He’s light on ball production, but the measurables are impressive. Bolden could get an early ticket to a practice squad to continue his journey.
STRENGTHS
- Height, weight and speed numbers are outstanding.
- Strength and length to squeeze vertical routes.
- Sudden burst to close out loose receivers.
- Physical player with upside as run defender.
- Two career kickoff returns for touchdowns.
WEAKNESSES
- Plays upright and is susceptible to jab fakes inside the route.
- Needs better awareness to route traffic around him.
- Loses track of targets when peeking into the backfield.
- Has trouble gathering and changing direction laterally as a tackler.
EMMANUAL WILSON
PROSPECT GRADE
5.63 – Candidate For Bottom Of Roster Or Practice Squad
COLLEGE: Fort Valley State College
HOMETOWN: Charlotte, NC
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT: 5’ 10’’
WEIGHT: 229 lbs
ARMS: N/A
HANDS: N/A
2023 NFL DRAFT ANALYSIS
Draft Projection: Priority free agent
NFL Comparison: N/A
OVERVIEW
Wilson’s size and burst are NFL-caliber and worth keeping an eye on if he makes it into camp as a priority-free agent. He was a productive Division II running back, but he will need to run with better decisiveness and be more aggressive as a run-finisher.
STRENGTHS
- Possesses the build of an NFL runner.
- Scored 14 total touchdowns over his final five college games.
- Plus acceleration through the line of scrimmage and to the corner.
- Shows off agility for back-side cuts from zone.
- Capable pass-catcher out of the backfield.
WEAKNESSES
- Would like to see more physical finishes to runs from him.
- Running style can be too upright through the line.
- Pass protection lacks knee bend and a functional anchor.
While the following prospect made a name for himself at the University of Houston, Tank Dell started his career at Alabama A&M and at HBCU Gameday, once you’re HBCU… you’re HBCU for life. So we included the explosive former Bulldog to our list.
TANK DELL
PROSPECT GRADE
6.30 – Will Eventually Be Plus Starter
COLLEGE: University of Houston (Originally signed with Alabama A&M in 2018)
HOMETOWN: Daytona Beach, FL
CLASS: R-Senior
HEIGHT: 5′ 8″
WEIGHT: 165 lbs
ARMS: 30 1/2’’
HANDS: 8 5/8’’
2023 NFL DRAFT ANALYSIS
Draft Projection: Rounds 2
NFL Comparison: Darnell Mooney
OVERVIEW
Every second of the route is a separation opportunity for Dell, a touchdown-making machine who pairs electrifying top-end speed with twitchy short-area quickness. His routes are fast and effective on all three levels with keen ball-tracking talent deep and sideline-dotting footwork. Focus drops and contested catches are ongoing issues that are likely to continue at the next level. Dell is dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch and as a game-changing punt returner. His slender frame is a concern, but the explosive talent could be difficult to pass up for teams needing a big-play weapon to stretch the field and mismatch coverages.
STRENGTHS
- Scored 14 touchdowns in his final nine games with Houston.
- Keeps distance from coverage to stay unencumbered in the route.
- Uses jab and crossover to defeat coverage leverage.
- Gives few clues when snapping off the route.
- Very sudden and explosive out of his breaks.
- Able to separate on all three levels.
- Talented to track and adjust paths to make the catch.
- Very nice with his feet near the sideline.
- Catch-and-go punt returner with game-changing ability.
WEAKNESSES
- Slender frame falls below NFL standards.
- Wasted motion getting into press release.
- Drifts into in-breaking routes.
- Dropped 21 passes over the last two seasons, per PFF.
- Has struggled to secure throws through contact.
- Below average catch radius.