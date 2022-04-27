2022 NFL Draft: HBCU Prospect Draft Grades

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Friday, April 28th at 8 pm on ESPN. The three-day event takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is the 87th edition of what has become one of professional football’s premier events.
Every year NFL.com posts draft grades for nearly 500 prospects in their NFL Draft Tracker. We’ve combed the list and parsed out the evaluations of every HBCU player on the tracker.
Before we dive into the draft grades, let’s breakdown how the NFL Draft tracker evaluates talent.
The NFL Draft Tracker lists players, bios, strengths, weaknesses and a draft grade which ranges from 8.0 being “the perfect prospect” to 5.50-5.59 as a player having a “Priority undrafted free agent.”
NFL DRAFT TRACKER GRADE KEY
- 8.0 – The perfect prospect
- 7.3-7.5 – Perennial All-Pro
- 7.0-7.1 – Pro Bowl talent
- 6.7-6.8 – Year 1 starter
- 6.5 – 6.6 – Boom or bust prospect
- 6.40-6.49 – Will become good starter within two years
- 6.3-6.39 – Will eventually be plus starter
- 6.20-6.29 – Will eventually be average starter
- 6.10-6.19 – Good backup with the potential to develop into starter
- 6.0-6.09 – Traits or talent to be above-average backup
- 5.8-5.99 – Average backup or special-teamer
- 5.60-5.69 – Candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad
- 5.50-5.59 – Priority undrafted free agent
- NO GRADE – Grade not yet available
Joshua Williams
Prospect Grade
6.18 – Good Backup With The Potential To Develop Into Starter
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Fayetteville State University
HOMETOWN: Fayetteville, NC
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT: 6′ 3″
WEIGHT: 195 lbs
ARMS: 32 7/8″
HANDS: 9 1/2″
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Rounds 4-5
NFL Comparison: Greedy Williams
Overview
Small-school cornerback with big-school traits and talent. Williams is long-limbed with the versatility and talent to play in any coverage. The footwork in press needs to be cleaned up and he allows some separation at the break-point against quicker targets, but his above-average foot agility and speed are the key to his ability to recover and recalibrate positioning. On the flip side, his size, length and ball skills stand out on tape and make it easier to project success as a competitive, downfield cover man in time. Traits-based cornerbacks from smaller schools can be very hit or miss, but Williams’ instincts and body control shine a more favorable light on his potential to become a future CB2/3.
Strengths
- Exceptional size, length and top-end speed.
- Plays with impressive body composure and control.
- Backpedal is low and smooth.
- Plays with fast, agile feet in short spaces.
- Above-average recovery talent for false steps.
- Lurks near routes and attempts to bait bad throws.
- Adequate instincts and eye balance in off coverage.
- Drives hard to ball-side angles to maximize disruption.
- Fits up positioning against verticals before finding the football.
- Uses length effectively to harass the catch-point.
- Squares up runner and does what is asked as tackler.
Weaknesses
- Competition level could delay readiness in the league.
- Leaves feet behind when mirroring/jamming press release.
- Can operate with better bend in space.
- Needs additional gather steps against comebacks and curls.
- Juked out of outside leverage at times.
- Loses balance when feet fly outside pads in transitions.
- Needs to get rid of blockers more quickly.
Decobie Durant
Prospect Grade
5.86 – Average Backup Or Special-Teamer
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: South Carolina State
HOMETOWN: Lamar, SC
CLASS: R-Senior
HEIGHT: 5′ 10″
WEIGHT: 180 lbs
ARMS: 30 3/4″
HANDS: 8 3/4″
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Round 6
Player Bio
Durant led Lamar High School to a South Carolina state title as the team’s starting quarterback and free safety his senior year. He attended Palmetto Prep Academy before moving on to South Carolina State. Durant did not play in 2017 but started 10 games the following season (38 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups). He came into his own as a junior, garnering second-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors after compiling a team-high three interceptions and 12 pass breakups (also posting 35 stops, four for loss). The school did not play in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns but scheduled four non-conference games in the spring of 2021. Durant started all four contests (eight tackles, one for loss), receiving second-team Associated Press FCS All-American recognition by tying for first in the FCS with 2.2 passes defensed per game, including his four interceptions, which tied for third nationally. The accolades piled up in 2021, as he was named a first-team AP FCS All-American and the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading SCSU with three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 12 starts (plus 38 tackles, two for loss with one sack). Past SCSU MEAC Defensive Players of the Year include NFL linebackers Darius Leonard and Joe Thomas and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. — by Chad Reuter
Overview
Durant might be undersized, but he plays with tremendous confidence and competitiveness. He will have issues against bigger slot targets from time to time but proved his ability against receivers of all sizes against Clemson. He plays with good foot quickness and above-average ball skills to attack the throw. He’ll be targeted in run support so he will need to be used judiciously. Durant profiles as a late Day 3 selection due to his size, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him outperform his draft slotting.
Strengths
- Has 12 career interceptions.
- Finding the football is always on his mind.
- Potential to trace and match routes from the slot.
- Twitchy feet to pounce suddenly in short areas.
- Pure speed to maintain his coverage across the field.
- Footwork to stutter and phase changes in route tempo.
- Highly competitive against Clemson with two interceptions.
- Tremendous ball skills with impressive catch radius.
- Chops running backs down at the legs.
Weaknesses
- Short and light.
- Could struggle with bigger slot targets.
- Grabby from trail coverage.
- Needs to play with better pattern recognition.
- Gets hung up on receiver’s block in the run game.
- Could struggle with durability as a tackler.
2022 NFL DRAFT PREVIEW SHOW
De’Shaan Dixon
Prospect Grade
5.84 – Average Backup Or Special-Teamer
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Norfolk State
HOMETOWN: Chesapeake, VA
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT/WEIGHT/ARMS/HANDS: NO INFO LISTED
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Round 7-Priority free agent
Player Bio
Dixon was an all-state pick his senior year at Western Branch High School in Virginia, signing with NSU in the 2017 class. He took off his redshirt that fall, playing in the final eight games of the year as a reserve (eight tackles, one sack, two pass breakups). Dixon started four of 11 games played as a sophomore (31 tackles, four for loss) before breaking out in 2019, receiving third-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) accolades by racking up 61 stops, seven for loss with 4.5 sacks, and three pass breakups in 12 games (nine starts). The Spartans did not play in the fall of 2020 or the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Dixon broke out with a first-team All-MEAC campaign in the fall, however, topping the Spartans with 12.5 tackles for loss including nine sacks and breaking up four passes in 11 starts. — by Chad Reuter
Overview
Dixon’s length, flexion and physique will instantly check boxes for teams searching for a Day 3 target with upside as a pass rusher. Dixon lacks take-on technique and his instincts are a little dull, but he has the potential to develop a more consistent anchor at the point of attack and has the athletic makeup and flashes to project continued improvement as a rusher. Dixon could be drafted as a developmental 3-4 or 4-3 edge, but he’s better suited to rushing with a hand in the dirt.
Strengths
- Well-defined physique on an NFL-ready frame.
- Able to bend and play with shed power when motivated.
- Base strength for big improvement with better technique.
- Exciting rush improvement showed at East-West Shrine Bowl practices.
- Can flatten and run the arc into the pocket.
- His power rush can test the depth of a tackle’s anchor.
- Quality wrap-and-finish strength when tackling.
Weaknesses
- Take-on technique will need additional work.
- Below-average hand placement and timing with his hands.
- Doesn’t attack blocks with enough force or tone.
- Makes it too easy to wall him off without enough resistance.
- Below-average recognition to disrupt play design.
- Requires a more aggressive approach as rusher.
- Hands lack consistent activity and violence.
Ja’Tyre Carter
Prospect Grade
5.83 – Average Backup Or Special-Teamer
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Southern
HOMETOWN: White Castle, LA
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT: 6′ 3″
WEIGHT: 311 lbs
ARMS: 33 5/8″
HANDS: 10 1/4″
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Round 7-Priority free agent
Player Bio
Carter was a basketball star at White Castle High School in Louisiana, winning the state’s Class 1A Outstanding Player of the Year as a senior. He started five of nine games played at left tackle for the Jaguars as a true freshman. Carter started all 13 games in 2019 and all five of the team’s games in the shortened 2021 spring season, garnering first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) honors. SWAC coaches voted him second-team all-league after he started all 11 games in the fall. — by Chad Reuter
Overview
Offensive line prospect with the frame, strength and grit to make a go of it moving from tackle to guard. Carter displays some technical savvy in certain areas, but needs much more work to get to where he needs to go. He lacks explosiveness and tends to lean on his ability to maul as a run blocker. If he can get his hands and pad level locked in, he’ll have a shot to become an NFL backup.
Strengths
- Frame and upper-body strength for transition to guard.
- Adequate length with big paws.
- Brings feet with him to stabilize engagement.
- Good effort to try to stay connected with his block.
- Latch-and-secure hand strength.
- Flashes mirror quickness to slide and protect rush gaps.
- Can pass protect with independent hands.
- Show-and-go hands can draw premature responses by rusher.
Weaknesses
- Lacks explosive kick into initial contact.
- Pad level gets away from him almost immediately.
- Tardy out of his stance for outside-zone success.
- Not very athletic or fluid getting to blocks in space.
- Needs to work on hand placement in protection.
- Gets out over his toes in punch mode.
League Ready || 2022 HBCU NFL Draft Class || HBCU GAMEDAY MINI-DOC
James Houston
Prospect Grade
5.80 – Average Backup Or Special-Teamer
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Jackson State University
HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT: 6′ 1″
WEIGHT: 241 lbs
ARMS/HANDS: NO INFO LISTED
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Rounds 6-7
Player Bio
Even though an injury kept Houston from playing for American Heritage head coach and former NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain during his senior season in high school, Florida signed the young talent. He was suspended for his entire first season with the program due to alleged involvement in a credit card fraud scheme with other teammates. Houston returned to contribute as a reserve for the Gators in 2018 (28 tackles, two for loss, one blocked kick in 13 games), 2019 (38 tackles, six for loss with 3.5 sacks) and 2020 (37 tackles, 3.5 for loss with one sack) before transferring to Jackson State. The move paid off as he garnered second-team Associated Press FCS All-American and first-team All-SWAC honors by leading the FCS with seven forced fumbles, tying for second with 24.5 tackles for loss and with 16.5 sacks. Houston had 70 total tackles and returned his lone interception for a score during 13 starts. — by Chad Reuter
Overview
“The Problem” was just that in his lone season with the Tigers, raking in high-impact production at an impressive rate. His Florida tape gives insight into his potential as an aggressive, downhill linebacker with modest instincts and results from the middle. He’s shorter and smaller than teams like along the edge but plays with an instinctive rush approach that effectively utilizes his explosive athleticism and bend to overwhelm FCS tackles. Despite a lack of ideal size, his value on special teams and upside as a rusher could create a late-round opportunity in the league.
Strengths
- Experience at both inside linebacker and rush linebacker.
- Amazing production in 2021.
- Itchy downhill trigger when playing in the middle.
- Attacks blocks with desired level of physicality and aggression.
- Plays with loose, athletic feet and above-average bend.
- Able to dip and bend the edge with good acceleration.
- Quick swipe-and-hop drives his inside counters.
- Showed off kick cover talent at Florida.
Weaknesses
- Play can become undisciplined.
- Undercuts blocks and will lose pursuit positioning.
- Loses track of his fit and the football.
- Doesn’t attack and control blocker with his hands.
- Lacks ideal size and length as an NFL edge rusher.
Markquese Bell
Prospect Grade
5.68 – Candidate For Bottom Of Roster Or Practice Squad
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Florida A&M
HOMETOWN: Bridgeton, NJ
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT: 6′ 2″
WEIGHT: 212 lbs
ARMS: 32 3/8″
HANDS: 9 3/8″
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Round 7
Player Bio
Maryland inked Bell for the 2017 class, but he was suspended indefinitely before the season for an undisclosed violation of team rules. He played at Coffeyville Community College the following fall, intercepting two passes, recording 52 tackles, five for loss, and blocking two kicks in eight games. Bell enrolled at FAMU for the 2019 season and received first-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) recognition his first season by accumulating 61 tackles, five for loss, and leading the Rattlers with five interceptions, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 11 starts. The team did not play in the fall of 2020 or spring of 2021 due to COVID-19, then moved to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) for 2021. Bell impressed SWAC coaches with his 95 tackles, 6.5 for loss with two sacks, and one interception in 12 starts, garnering first-team all-conference notice. He also tied for fifth in the FCS with five forced fumbles. — by Chad Reuter
Overview
Active, lanky safety with run support flashes but a need for better technique and body control as a tackler. Bell has experience at a variety of alignments but is too tight-hipped to be cast in heavy-duty coverage assignments. His movements are unorthodox and lack desired fluidity, but he plays with a burst to close that helps him do his job. He could use a more clearly defined skill set to flash enough to make a practice squad or back-end of a roster.
Strengths
- Gets the defense aligned.
- Active and engaged in matchup versus USF.
- Etch-A-Sketch angles to cut off runner’s escape plans.
- Sudden lateral slides keep him square to the line.
- Works through the trash to greet runners near the gap.
- Long strides gain ground sideline-to-sideline.
- Plays with acceleration and aggression into the alley.
- Solid burst to the throw when he hits the gas.
Weaknesses
- Hip tightness limits coverage success in space.
- Backpedal is upright and fails to gain ground effectively.
- Bites too heavily on play-action.
- Feet get stuck in neutral before redirecting.
- Coverage movements lack fluidity.
- Plays with inefficient feet and wasted steps.
- Needs to body-up more frequently as a tackler.
Dee Anderson
Prospect Grade
5.61 – Candidate For Bottom Of Roster Or Practice Squad
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Alabama A&M
HOMETOWN: Dallas, TX
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT: 6′ 5″
WEIGHT: 218 lbs
ARMS/HANDS: NO INFO LISTED
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Priority free agent
Player Bio
Anderson played at West Mesquite High School as a junior (46-748, 14 TDs receiving) but was ruled ineligible after transferring to famed Texas program DeSoto his senior year. He signed with LSU as a four-star recruit, starting twice in 11 games as a true freshman (4-73-18.2). Anderson played in eight games as a reserve the following year (3-45-15.0) and then had his biggest year with the Tigers in 2018 (20-274-13.7, one TD in 12 games, four starts). He was suspended for the entire 2019 season for a conditioning issue before transferring to Oklahoma State for the 2020 season. He played in just four games at Stillwater (1-14-14.0), then moved on to A&M, garnering second-team All-SWAC recognition by tying for eighth in the FCS with 12 receiving touchdowns (33-483-14.9 receiving in nine games). — by Chad Reuter
Overview
Long, perimeter wideout whose career never materialized as expected after coming into LSU as a four-star recruit. He’s a big but linear receiver and will need to prove he can beat an NFL press and uncover against tight man coverage over the first two levels. He plays with excellent catch focus and has the ball skills to become a nuisance in the red zone. Given his traits and upside, he will likely get a shot to prove his worth on a practice squad.
Strengths
- Twelve of 33 catches went for touchdowns in 2021.
- Long strides and build-up speed to test coverage deep.
- Excellent catch focus despite draped, grabby coverage.
- Length and leaping to climb up and over the top on jump balls.
- Above average securing the contested catch.
- Size causes issues with fades and slants near the end zone.
- Elusiveness and speed for yards after catch.
Weaknesses
- Linear release will make press release a challenge as a pro.
- Stays upright throughout the route.
- Needs to become a more focused and elusive route runner.
- Lackadaisical attacking the catch point.
JEQUEZ EZZARD
Prospect Grade
5.58 – Priority Undrafted Free Agent
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Sam Houston State/Howard
HOMETOWN: College Park, GA
CLASS: R-Senior
HEIGHT: 5′ 9″
WEIGHT: 195 lbs
ARMS/HANDS: NO INFO LISTED
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Priority free agent
Player Bio
Ezzard (pronounced ezzurd) signed with Howard after graduating from Hapeville Charter High School in Georgia, playing in four games as a reserve his first year on campus (two receptions, 27 yards, 13.5 average; 13 kick returns, 272 yards, 20.9 average). He was a first-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection in 2017 and 2018, first leading the Bison with 895 receiving yards and six touchdowns (on 34 receptions, 19.1 per) while returning kicks (14 returns, 297 yards, 21.2 average) and punts (nine returns, 58 yards) in 11 games (nine starts). Ezzard led the FCS with 26.6 yards per reception in 2018 (40 receptions, 1,064 yards; one kick return for 13 yards, six punt returns for 67 yards), also leading HU with 12 touchdowns through the air as a junior. Unfortunately, he then missed the 2019 season due to injury. Ezzard transferred to SHSU for the 2020-2021 spring season, garnering second-team Associated All-American and first-team All-Southland Conference receiver and punt returner honors for the FCS champions. The 2020 Southland Newcomer of the Year ranked second in the FCS with 861 receiving yards, tied for second nationally with nine receiving touchdowns, ranked fifth with 22.7 yards per catch (on 38 receptions in 10 starts), tied for first with two punt return scores and ranked third with an average of 17.4 yards per punt (18 returns, 314 yards). Ezzard was a first-team All-Western Athletic Conference selection in 2021 as a receiver (41 receptions, 609 yards, 14.9 average, six touchdowns; also three rushes for 34 yards in 10 games, nine starts) and punt returner (19 returns, 202 yards, 10.6 average). — by Chad Reuter
Overview
A compact catch-and-run wideout with enough wiggle to create yardage for his quarterback, Ezzard frequently lined up outside, which forced him into more contested catches than he was able to handle. He won’t out-battle cornerbacks for contested catches, but does have the footwork and athleticism to become a competent route runner from the slot. The hands and ball skills are slightly below average on tape but could improve with more work and aggression. Ezzard’s punt return ability and talent with the ball in his hands should give him a fighting chance in camp.
Strengths
- A move into the slot should prove beneficial.
- Nifty footwork for more complex routes.
- Appears to possess second gear when it is needed.
- Able to climb the ladder as a leaper.
- Very talented with the ball in his hands.
- Darts arounds tacklers and makes sudden, sharp cuts in open field.
- Offers a viable punt return option.
Weaknesses
- Has some struggles when matched with physical corners.
- Will need to prove he can run intermediate routes.
- Had drops on slants and hitches.
- Takes too long working back to the football.
- Short arms limit his true catch radius.
- Has issues timing jump-ball leaps properly.
- Needs to play with more consistent competitiveness as a pass-catcher.
Will Adams
Prospect Grade
5.56 – Priority Undrafted Free Agent
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Virginia State
HOMETOWN: Richmond, VA
CLASS: R-Senior
HEIGHT: 6′ 1″
WEIGHT: 186 lbs
ARMS/HANDS: NO INFO LISTED
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Priority free agent
Player Bio
Adams matriculated from Hermitage High School in Richmond to Virginia State, where he redshirted the 2016 season. He started 10 games as a freshman the next year (31 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one interception, two pass breakups) and seven in 2018 (26 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups). Adams also started 10 times in 2019 (34 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups). The school did not play football in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns but Adams played well in 2021 (61 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one interception, one pass breakup in nine starts), garnering first-team All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors. — by Chad Reuter
Overview
Long, athletic free safety who has the potential to get better with a longer developmental runway. Adams showed off his explosive traits and short-area quickness at the HBCU Combine, but might need to add more weight and improve his technique to compete against NFL-level competition. Traits and upside could give him a shot as a practice-squad target.
Strengths
- Four-year starter.
- Good length and short-area quickness.
- Posted outstanding 40.5-inch vertical leap.
- Plus athlete with explosive traits.
- Willing to rush in and attack the line of scrimmage versus run.
- Good transitions in and out of his breaks.
Weaknesses
- Lean body type for safety.
- Plays with average long speed.
- Needs to come to balance more quickly as a tackler.
Qwynnterrio Cole
Prospect Grade
5.55 – Priority Undrafted Free Agent
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Louisville/Alcorn
HOMETOWN: Memphis, TN
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT: 6′ 0″
WEIGHT: 206 lbs
ARMS: 31 7/8″
HANDS: 10 3/8″
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Priority free agent
Player Bio
Qwynnterrio (pronounced kwin-ter-ee-oh) Cole transferred from Alcorn State to Louisville for the 2021 season, earning honorable mention All-ACC accolades with 86 tackles, five for loss, an interception and six pass breakups in 13 starts. Cole was one of the top defenders at the FCS level in both 2018 and 2019 and likely would have been in 2020 if COVID-19 had not halted play for most schools in the division. Alcorn also did not play in the spring of 2021 due to the pandemic. As a junior in 2019, he was named first-team All-SWAC and led the Braves to the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year (both losses to champs North Carolina A&T). He started 12 of 13 games that season (86 tackles, team-high five interceptions, one pass breakup) and seven of 13 contests in 2018 (team-high 76 tackles, 4.5 for loss, three interceptions, five pass breakups). Cole played in 12 games as a reserve his true freshman season, making eight stops. The former football, basketball (playing for former NBA star Penny Hardaway) and track star at East Memphis High School did not receive any FBS offers. — by Chad Reuter
Overview
Celebrated HBCU All-American safety who transferred to Louisville for his final collegiate season. Cole has posted good ball and tackle production over the last three years and teams will appreciate that his size and physicality show up on tape. He has the hands and ball skills to flip the field but lacks short-area coverage quickness and deep-end range to match up against NFL targets. He’s a below-average open-field tackler but possesses some enforcer-type qualities near the box. Cole might go undrafted but the production and toughness will land him in a camp.
Strengths
- Possesses pro size and physicality.
- Size and strength help in catch-point disruptions.
- Displays decent play recognition and football intelligence.
- Nine interceptions over his last three seasons.
- Rushes downhill and lays into blockers.
- Effective striker near the line of scrimmage in run support.
- Impressive stopping power in head-to-head matchup with runners.
Weaknesses
- Speed to run the alley is below par.
- Below-average short-area agility and twitch as tackler.
- Struggles with finding proper leverage as an open-field tackler.
- Upright in space with sticky hips in coverage transitions.
- Painfully slow in matching route breaks.
- Will have major issues handling man coverage as a pro.
- Lack of recovery speed puts him at a disadvantage.
Aqeel Glass
Prospect Grade
5.51 – Priority Undrafted Free Agent
Prospect Info
COLLEGE: Alabama A&M
HOMETOWN: St. Louis, MO
CLASS: Senior
HEIGHT: 6′ 4″
WEIGHT: 233 lbs
ARMS/HANDS: NO INFO LISTED
2022 NFL Draft Analysis
Draft Projection: Priority Undrafted Free Agent
Player Bio
Glass starred at Lutheran North High School in St. Louis before signing with Alabama A&M, as he viewed the school as his best chance to play right away. He was right — Bulldogs coaches started him nine times his true freshman year (106-of-219, 48.4 completion percentage, 1,192 yards, five touchdowns, 10 interceptions). Glass’ game took a step forward in 2018, garnering second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors as an 11-game starter (194-of-346, 56.1 completion percentage, 2,421 yards, 20 touchdowns, nine interceptions). He was a second-team all-league selection again in 2019, tying for sixth in the FCS with 32 passing touchdowns (against 11 interceptions) and ranking seventh with 3,600 passing yards (274-of-445, 61.4 completion percentage). Although A&M’s spring 2021 schedule was limited to five games, Glass was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award (top player in FCS) while picking up SWAC Player of the Year and first-team all-conference honors for his efforts in four starts (91-of-158, 57.6 completion percentage, 1,355 yards, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions). In the fall of 2021, Glass was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-league after starting all 10 games and ranking sixth in the FCS with 3,568 passing yards (259-of-414, 62.6 completion percentage) and 36 passing touchdowns (against seven interceptions). — by Chad Reuter
Overview
Prolific pocket passer and super senior, starting all five seasons. Glass has good size and a good feel for the Alabama A&M passing offense that is heavy on play-action/RPO looks. He does a nice job of locating safeties and making quality reads, but he tends to stare down targets and doesn’t have enough arm talent to get away with it. Glass will move around the pocket but lacks functional athleticism to extend outside of the pocket and make plays on the pro level.
Strengths
- Highly decorated throughout his career.
- Four-time team captain.
- Possesses the size of an NFL quarterback.
- Threw 22 touchdowns with only one interception over his last six games.
- Quick to locate hungry safeties biting on play-action looks.
- Decent feel for fade routes to his big targets.
- Throws leading passes with good placement.
Weaknesses
- Struggles to improvise outside the pocket.
- Setup and release are a little too slow.
- Ball doesn’t come out with enough on it.
- Will have trouble making drive throws into tight windows.
- Stares down targets, allowing coverage an early jump.
- Willing to toss it up for grabs when the pocket collapses.
- Some teams will be concerned that his hand measured less than nine inches.