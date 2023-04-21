SEC squad lands Jackson State transfer despite Colorado offer

By

Former Jackson State linebacker Jurriente Davis had the option to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado, but decided to take his talents to the SEC.



Davis has committed to Texas A&M after a stint in the transfer portal. He made his announcement via social media on Thursday, and then explained it.

“I really wanted to have my defensive coordinator as my inside linebackers coach,” Davis told 247Sports. “That means a lot to me. I’ve never had it like that before. That means a lot. The relationship I have with Coach Durkin and Coach Fisher is outstanding. From the first day I met both of them, they kept me 100 and I feel like they’re going to be men of their word. At the end of the day, I want to be coached by my linebacker’s coach and my defensive coordinator just to spend 100% of my time with them and just be a sponge. I want to be that next guy for the Aggie defense to take over and hopefully win a national championship.”

After one season in the SWAC at Jackson State, Jurriente Davis is headed to the SEC.

Davis had offers from Kentucky, Oklahoma and Colorado — coached by Deion Sanders — as well as other FBS schools. But unlike many of his other Jackson State teammates, he decided not to head to Colorado.

Jurriente Davis had 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss in his lone season at Jackson State. Texas A&M will be his fourth school in three years. He started off at Hutchinson Community College in spring of 2021 before transferring to Middle Tennessee State for the fall of 2021. He finished fourth on team with 68 tackles (32 solo) with 3.0 sacks, 5.5 TFL, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries before heading to Jackson State.

Davis is scheduled to graduate from Jackson State this fall, making him immediately eligible for Texas A&M. He had positive things to say about his soon-to-be alma mater as he heads off to the SEC.

“My journey has been crazy,” Davis said. “I did JUCO and won a national championship. I went to Middle Tennessee. We made a bowl. … Jackson State is one of the greatest HBCUs in the country. Now, I’m going to the big leagues.”

