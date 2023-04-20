SC State legend John Gilliam get inducted in SC Football Hall

By

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – Former South Carolina State football standout John Gilliam is one of five persons scheduled for induction into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Friday, April 21 at a 6:30 p.m. enshrinement ceremony at the Hilton Greenville.

A Greenwood, S.C. native, Gilliam will be the eighth S.C. State inductee into the prestigious hall, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Bulldogs previously enshrined include head coach emeritus Willie Jeffries, NFL defensive standouts Donnie Shell and Harry Carson, all members of the inaugural class of 2013; NFL defensive star DE David “Deacon” Jones (2014); All-MEAC and NFL wide receiver Charlie Brown (2017); All-America defensive standout Robert Porcher, the school’s only number one NFL draftee and an NFL standout (I2020); and All-America and NFL defensive back Dwayne Harper (2021).

Gilliam, who now makes his home in Atlanta, Ga., with his wife Fannie, a retired attorney, was an All-SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) wide receiver and safety for three years for S.C. State — 1964, 1965 and 1966. During his senior campaign in 1966, he was clocked at 9.5 seconds in the 100 yards, only a few seconds off the then world-record run of 9.1 seconds by Florida A&M’s Bob Hayes.

He led team the Bulldogs in receptions in 1963 (6 catches, 181 yds, 4 TDs; scoring leader with 24 points); and was third in receptions in 1965 (9 catches, 212 yds, 4 TDs, tops on team). Gilliam tied for second in scoring for S.C. State in 1965 with 4 touchdowns.



He is remembered fondly by a host of South Carolina State teammates and alumni for his 1966 performance against rival Florida A&M and legendary coach Jake Gaither, who had dominated the Bulldogs for years. Gilliam returned a kickoff 98 yards for the only touchdown of the game in an 8-3 S.C. State win. He was also a star on defense, as he batted down three passes, one that prevented a TD, and had two Interceptions.

Gilliam was drafted in the second round of the 1967 NFL Draft by New Orleans and went on to an illustrious pro career with the Saints, St. Louis and Minnesota, where he played on two Super Bowl teams. He also played briefly for the Atlanta Falcons before retiring at New Orleans, where his pro career had started.

SC State legend John Gilliam get inducted in SC Football Hall