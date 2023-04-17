Jackson State adds depth to defensive line with transfer grab

On April 16, 2023, Jackson State’s football program added graduate transfer John Graves III to its defense.
The defensive lineman officially announced the news on his personal Twitter account. Graves was pictured in an all-red Jackson State uniform; standing with his family. He simply captioned the tweet with “JSU I’m home.”
Jackson State wasn’t the only HBCU looking to add Graves to its football roster. Graves received offers from FAMU, Southern, and Mississippi Valley State before making his final decision.
The 6-1 Texas native is coming from Southeastern Louisiana University. But Graves started his collegiate career in 2018 at New Mexico State. As a redshirt freshman at New Mexico State, Graves played 15 games and carded 18 tackles before transferring in 2020.
At Southeastern Louisiana University Graves played 21 games during his three seasons with the Lions. In his first year as a Lion in 2020, Graves suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener. The defensive lineman bounced back the next year, starting in 11 of 12 games in the 2021 season. Positioned at the interior of the defensive line, John Graves recorded 25 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
Graves and Southeastern Louisiana University secured the 2022 Southland Conference championship after a 40-17 victory. Graves completed 3 tackles for the dub.
For Jackson State, Graves will bring an additional boost to an already stout defensive depth chart.
Jackson State recently held its annual Blue and White Game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium; wrapping up 2023 spring practice. Head coach T.C. Taylor says he’s pleased with how the team came together over the spring season. With a mix of veteran players and new faces, Taylor is confident about Jackson State’s future in the upcoming season.