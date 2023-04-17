VIEW ALL SCORES
Solomon Rogers Jackson State football
Jackson State

Jackson State football adds FBS transfer at safety

Jackson State adds an FBS player with lots of experience to its new-look defensive backfield.
Posted on

Jackson State football is re-tooling its defensive backfield, and one of its latest additions is an FBS transfer who played quite a bit. 

Former Charlotte safety Solomon Rogers has committed to Jackson State. He announced his commitment via Twitter. 

The 5’10, 197 pound graduate student was a two-year starter at Charlotte, and ranks 22nd on its all-time list with 116 tackles in 40 games. Rogers had a career season in 2022, registering 32 solo tackles and 20 assists for a total of 3.5 tackles for loss and his first career interception. He recorded a career-high of 13 tackles (9 solo) with 3.0 TFL at UAB last season. His first career interception at Middle Tennessee. 

Rogers hails from Wake Forest, NC where he was a star at Rolesville, NC where he was a two-year varsity player, averaging 9.5 tackles per game over his last two seasons.

Jackson State football is adding Rogers to a defensive backfield that has to replace safety Shilo Sanders and others at the safety positions. It features Esaias Guthrie, a former All-MEAC safety at Delaware State.

Rogers is the second Charlotte defensive back to transfer to an HBCU football program in the past few months. Lance McMillan transferred to Howard to finish up his career and get his PhD. in psychology. 

