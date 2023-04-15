Jackson State football wraps up with spring game

By

JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University football team wrapped up 2023 spring practice with the annual Blue and White Game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers executed a variety of 11-on-11, 7-on-7, red zone, and goal-line situations as the program concluded its first spring under first-year head coach T.C. Taylor.

“Overall, I thought the kids came out and competed at a high level,” Taylor said. “We saw some guys that we expected to step up today, and they came out and competed and did exactly what we asked them to do. We saw some holes, some things that we’ve got to go out and replace. That’s the good thing about the spring.

That’s what it’s all about – the evaluation, getting in here, and seeing what pieces you need to add to the puzzle. We got a good crop of guys coming in.

Quarterbacks Jason Brown, Philip Short, and Grayson Thompson took the snaps at quarterback, with Zy McDonald out with an injury. Thompson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Paul, while RB J.D. Martin scored a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, Antonio Doyle and Nyles Gaddy each recorded multiple sacks in the game in front of more than 5,500 fans who braved early thunderstorms during pregame before the weather cleared.

“I’m also pleased with the fans,” Taylor said. “With the weather and everything that was going on today, I was glad to see the JSU faithful show up and really support these guys. This football team has done a good job of coming together this spring. Like I always say, it’s a lot of new faces, but they came out for the most part and competed today. We saw some bright spots. J.D. Martin had a really good football game today. The defense looked phenomenal, and I’m very pleased with what I’m seeing with the defense. It’s a lot of veteran guys that have played a lot of snaps. We’ve got to continue to add some depth on the (offensive) line. We need some more guys to get in here. There’s some guys that we’ve signed that we’re counting on to get in here. Overall, I thought it was a pretty good scrimmage, and I’m excited about what the future holds.”

Jackson State football will open the 2023 season in the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff vs. South Carolina State in Atlanta on August 26.

Jackson State football wraps up with spring game