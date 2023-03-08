MEAC Tourney: Norfolk State WBB dominant in route to semifinals

By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Norfolk State dominated South Carolina State in the 22-23 WBB MEAC Tourney in a 61-37 rout on Wednesday afternoon. The Spartans had the upper hand in this one, going into half with an eight-point lead and outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 39-23 in the final 20 minutes.

That's how you open the postseason!



Spartans surge past South Carolina State in the MEAC Quarterfinals as Kierra Wheeler tallies a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double!



Back to work on Friday at 12 PM!



FINAL | @NorfolkStateWBB 61, SCSU 37#SpartanStrong💪 #BEHOLD🏀 pic.twitter.com/zxz5SR6mG3 — Norfolk State Athletics (@NSUSpartans) March 8, 2023

Kierra Wheeler scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way for Norfolk State. As a team, the Spartans shot 39% from the field, 38% from behind the arc, and 75% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.93 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Norfolk State shot 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the floor and 75.0 percent (12-of-16) from the free-throw line

Kierra Wheeler registered a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, with two assists, two steals and one blocked shot

registered a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, with two assists, two steals and one blocked shot Crystal White tallied nine points, two boards and two assists

tallied nine points, two boards and two assists The Spartans finished with 32 points in the paint, 25 points off 24 South Carolina State turnovers, 19 bench points, 17 second-chance points and eight fast break points

South Carolina State went 15-of-47 shooting (31.9 percent) and 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) from the charity stripe

Nicole Gwynn led the way with 12 points, along with six boards, two steals and one assist

Lovely Sonnier recorded 10 points, eight rebounds, four steals, one assist and one blocked shot

The Bulldogs finished with 10 points in the paint, seven points off 15 Norfolk State turnovers, six bench points, six fast break points and four second-chance points

South Carolina State was led by Nicole Gwynn, who recorded 12 points and six boards. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.55 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Lady Bulldogs went a paltry 3-of-7 from the free throw line.

That concludes our season. We fought hard against Norfolk State University. Now it’s time to get good rest recovery and come back next year harder than ever! pic.twitter.com/sqNBIfZjn1 — South Carolina State Women’s Basketball (@scstate_wbb) March 8, 2023

Norfolk State rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Howard. Its next action is on March 10. The team will square off with TBA on a neutral court. On the other side, South Carolina State’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

MEAC Tourney: Norfolk State WBB dominant in route to semifinals