By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Howard gave South Carolina State their fourth consecutive loss in an 82-78 contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on Monday night. They went into halftime with a 38-31 lead and were able to hold off the Bulldogs for the final 20 minutes.

Final from South Carolina.



On Thursday, we seek our 1st outright MEAC championship since 1986-87 vs Norfolk St.



One last chance to #PackTheBurr for SR night.



Get your tickets before they are sold out. pic.twitter.com/VVAVfkEdSe — Howard Men’s Basketball (@HUMensBB) February 28, 2023

Jelani Williams led the way for Howard, putting up 23 points to go along with seven boards. It wasn’t just Williams though, the Bison’s offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.11 points per possession on 51% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 11-of-24 three-point attempts.

The offense wasn’t the issue for the Bulldogs. They shot 48% from the field, scoring a healthy 1.07 points per possession. Rakeim Gary led the charge, tallying 16 points. It wasn’t enough though, as South Carolina State was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Bison.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on March 3. Howard takes on Norfolk State in a conference clash, while South Carolina State readies for battle against a North Carolina Central team who is playing great lately. The Bison will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Bulldogs will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Williams scores a career-high in Howard’s victory against SC State