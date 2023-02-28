Southern defeats Florida A&M behind Byrd’s 18-point performance

By

Southern broke their streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Florida A&M in a 60-58 contest on Monday night at Al Lawson Center. They went into halftime with a 32-30 lead and were able to hold off the Rattlers for the final 20 minutes.

P.J. Byrd scored 18 points to lead the way for Southern. That performance included an impressive 12 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, Southern shot 11-of-27 from the field in the second half, scoring 0.75 points per possession on average.

Florida A&M was led by Dimingus Stevens, who put up 16 points. The Rattlers went 23-of-61 from the field in this one, including 8-of-25 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.82 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Southern’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Its next contest is at home against Alabama State on March 3. On the other side, Florida A&M fell to 8-21 with the loss. They’ll hit the road for its next chance at a win, a March 4 visit to Bethune-Cookman.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

