Upset Alert: Thomas scores big to lead Morgan State past UMES

Morgan State upset one of the top MEAC teams, UMES, by a score of 68-61 on Monday night. The Bears got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 39-35 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hawks 29-26 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Will Thomas led the way for Morgan State, putting up 23 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Bears shot 43% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 80% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.86 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

UMES was led by Da’Shawn Phillip, who recorded 17 points and five boards. As a team, the Hawks struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.8 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 10-of-31 on field goal attempts in the paint.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on March 3. Morgan State hosts Coppin State, while UMES faces a Delaware State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Bears will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Hawks hope for a rebound performance on the road.

