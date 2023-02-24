VIEW ALL SCORES
Carolina Hurricanes will bring eight HBCU’s to the hockey rink

North Carolina HBCUs getting some love on the ice for Black History Month.
In honor of Black History Month, the Carolina Hurricanes will represent eight HBCUs: North Carolina A&T, Bennett College, Winston-Salem State, University Johnson C. Smith University, Fayetteville State University,North Carolina Central University Saint Augustine’s University, and Shaw University.

Each HBCU resides in the state of North Carolina and the Canes will represent each school with a decal on their helmets. The Carolina Hurricanes are set to hit the hockey rink against Ottawa with a record of 24-4-2 giving them their best run in the league. A victory tonight would extend their winning streak to five.

This isn’t the first time an HBCU found itself around the rink at a Carolina Hurricanes game. North Carolina Central’s head football coach Trei Oliver sounded the siren before the game against the Los Angeles Kings; in honor of beating Jackson State in the 2022 Celebration Bowl for the national HBCU National Championshipt.

The Canes achieved a sixth straight victory that night after coming back from four unanswered goals in overtime. So maybe an HBCU connection will be another good luck charm for one of the best teams in the NHL.

