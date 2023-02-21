Saint Augustine loses to Elizabeth City State in CIAA Tournament

By

The Saint Augustine’s women’s basketball team ended its 2022-23 season with a valiant effort in the CIAA Tournament. The Lady Falcons took on the Elizabeth City State Vikings and battled to the end in a devastating 59-55 defeat.

Saint Augustine led by three at the half (30-27), but managed just 7 points in the 3rd quarter, which put them down 10 heading into the 4th. After clawing back to take a 52-51 lead, the Lady Falcons struggled to hang on and the Lady Vikings secured the win in CFG Bank Arena.



The Lady Falcons were led by Lauren Banks with 17 points, along with grabbing six rebounds, two steals and two assists. Taniyah Greene was the next highest scorer with 14 points. Ariyanna Brown finished the night with 10 points, 6 rebounds and four steals.

As a team Saint Augustine struggled mostly in the third quarter. They only banked 2 of 14 field goal attempts and went 0 for 3 at the 3-point line. Going into the final quarter the Lady Falcons majorly improved their field goal percentage to 36% and tallied nine 3-point buckets.

The Lady Falcons’ season concluded with an 8-17 overall record and 4-13 conference record

