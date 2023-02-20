Prairie View A&M wins against Mississippi Valley State University

By

Prairie View A&M recorded its third straight win in dominating fashion, handing Mississippi Valley State University a 72-51 loss at William Nicks Building on Monday evening. The Lady Panthers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 12-point lead and outscoring the Devilettes 36-27 in the final 20 minutes.

Diana Rosenthal led the way for Prairie View A&M, putting up 15 points. As a team, the Lady Panthers shot 39% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 60% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.92 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Krisen Hunt recorded 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. The Devilettes shot 17-of-44 from the field and 3-of-13 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.65 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 25. Prairie View A&M visits Alcorn State, while Mississippi Valley State University squares off with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Lady Panthers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Devilettes will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

