GCAC Tournament tips this week in Jackson

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The Gulf Coast Athletic Association (GCAC) announces the brackets for the 2023 Hope Credit Union GCAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Hank Aaron Sports Academy. Held on the campus of Tougaloo College, the single-elimination tournament tips off Thursday, February 23 at Noon Central Time. All teams are seeded in the tournament (1 through 8), according to conference won-lost records.

The Lady Bearcats of Rust College secured the No. 1 seed finishing the regular season 12-2 in conference play and will face No. 8 seed Southern University at New Orleans (1-13) Lady Knights.

The battle for No. 2 came down to the wire, with Fisk edging out Philander Smith on the final day of conference play this weekend through the conference tiebreaker ruling. The Lady Bulldogs (11-3) take on No. 7 Oakwood (3-11). The No. 3 spot belongs to Philander Smith (11-3), and they take on the host school No. 6 Tougaloo. Rounding out the women’s bracket are the No. 4 Wiley Lady Wildcats (7-7), battling No. 5 Dillard Lady Bleu Devils (6-8).

On the men’s side, Tougaloo’s Bulldogs look to defend their tournament title. Capping off a perfect 14-0 season in the GCAC, the Bulldogs solidified the regular season title and No. 1 seed and take on No. 8 Southern University at New Orleans (0-14).

Philander Smith (10-4) comes in at No. 2 and takes on No. 7 Oakwood (2-12). Dillard Bleu Devils (9-5) enter the tournament No. 3 and on a three-game win-streak. They battle No. 6 Fisk while No. 4 Wiley (8-6) takes on No. 5 Rust (7-7).

All games will be broadcast on HBCU League Pass+ on the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference channel (02) as well as all member school channels. Download the HBCU League Pass+ mobile app and follow all the action.

For up-to-date information, on the 2023 Hope Credit Union GCAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Hank Aaron Sports Academy, including matchups, visit bit.ly/gcac-tournament-central.

