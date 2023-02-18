VIEW ALL SCORES
Houston Astros to help HBCU Texas Southern build facilities

The Houston Astros are giving a big donation to help Texas Southern baseball and softball build facilities.
HOUSTON, TX — Earlier Saturday night, in pregame ceremony at Minute Maid Park, it was announced that the Houston Astros Foundation is investing in local HBCU Texas Southern University by providing funding for the university to build both baseball and softball stadiums on its Houston campus.

“The Astros are excited to partner with Texas Southern University as they build new baseball and softball fields. TSU students deserve the opportunity to go from playing and watching baseball at a city park to having their own stadium on campus,” said Paula Harris, Vice President Community Affairs and Director of the Astros Foundation. “The entire World Series-winning Astros organization is proud to be a part of the historic and monumental opportunity for Texas Southern University Baseball.”

The Tigers baseball team currently plays offsite at MacGregor Park, while the softball team plays away from campus at Memorial Park.

“I am truly grateful for this transformative partnership with the Astros and Texas Southern University,” said Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, President of Texas Southern University. “I am confident that this will tremendously benefit our students, alumni and the surrounding community. The teamwork between TSU and the Astros Foundation has already produced outstanding results for our young scholars and their career trajectory.”

TSU will break ground and begin building the new stadiums later this year.

“This partnership is a game-changer for our student-athletes. Our players already excel in the classroom as scholars.  Now they will get the facilities they deserve as athletes,” said TSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “I would like to thank Houston Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane and his executive team for their generosity and commitment to help make this project a reality for our campus and the surrounding community.”

