Washington Wizards to Celebrate HBCU Night on Feb. 11

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will celebrate the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with HBCU night presented by Stackwell Capital on February 11 when the Indiana Pacers come to Capital One Arena. Washington will also recognize Black artists and creators from the DMV during tonight’s February 8th game.

As part of the team’s Black History Month celebrations presented by Stackwell Capital, the digital investment platform created to eliminate the racial wealth gap, the Wizards will honor and celebrate the achievements, influence and talents of individuals and organizations from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area throughout the month of February as part of the “Our Community, Our History” campaign.

Saturday, when the Washington Wizards host the Charlotte Hornets, Washington will celebrate the arts by highlighting local Black artists and creators throughout the DMV area.

Those in attendance can view an art gallery on the concourse by Howard University artist Eric January, a graduating senior who is majoring in painting. He will also be painting live on the concourse prior to the game. January, whose art has been a part of over 20 showcases and galleries, including Art Basel Miami and the Figge Museum, was selected by the NBA as one of seven HBCU artists to create a painting for the 2023 NBA All-Star game in Utah. To learn more about January, visit his website at Shopjvision.com or on social at @janvisionz.

As part of the Washington Wizards’ Black-Owned DMV program presented by Capital One, the month of February will showcase the Dance Institute of Washington (DIW). DIW is the leading, longstanding minority-led dance equity organization in the DMV area. For more information on the Dance Institute of Washington, click here.

On Saturday, February 11, as part of HBCU night, Stackwell Capital will host a pregame financial seminar from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. for students and young professionals in the DMV area. The panel, moderated by Britt Waters, will feature Stackwell Capital CEO Trevor Rozier-Byrd, Wizards Vice President of Player Development & Engagement John Thompson III and Head of Financial Innovation at Better, Nneka Ukpai.

Throughout the game, fans will be treated to HBCU theme night animation. The national anthem, and the Black National Anthem (Lift Every Voice and Sing), will also be performed by the University of the District of Columbia Chorale.

A Divine 9 step show will entertain fans with a halftime performance and during the game the Wizards Dancers, along with special appearances from Howard University’s Oh La La! Dancers and Bowie State’s S.O.S Dancing D.I.V.A.’s, will perform to 2 Chainz’s “Money Maker” with homecoming-themed costumes.

As part of the team’s inaugural battle of the HBCU DJs, winner Kay-Dee Dimes (djkdimes) from Howard University will work the turntables during the game alongside Wizards entertainer and Morgan State alum, DJ Heat.

The Wizards will also be partnering with the NBA and local HBCUs on the development of HBCU-themed League Pass streams, airing exclusively on the NBA App. Back for a second season, and the Wizards’ first, HBCU students Summer Brown (Howard University), Badi Cross (Howard University), Nichols Dingle (Virginia Union) and Ryan Heiskell (Hampton University) will lead on-air hosting efforts during the Wizards’ HBCU night, while conducting interviews with guests and driving dialogue around their shared experiences.

Fans are encouraged to come wearing their school colors, best Divine 9 apparel and show HBCU pride to turn Capital One Arena into a homecoming celebration! Five dollars from every ticket purchased through the following link will be donated to the DC HBCU Alumni Alliance.

