Texas Southern makes NSD splash with impressive recruiting class

The Texas Southern football team has added seven student-athletes to its 2023 class on the first day of the spring signing period. TSU’s class now stands at 15 student-athletes as eight student-athletes signed in December.
Texas Southern addressed nearly every position during this signing cycle with two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, a kicking specialist, a defensive back, and a wide receiver. Experience was addressed also as two of the signees arrived via the transfer portal with another from the junior college ranks.
Texas continues to be the foundation as four of the signees hail from the state with one signee each from California, Louisiana and Mississippi.
|Walteze Champ
|DE
|6-0
|235
|Homer, La. (Homer)
|Quaydarius Davis
|WR
|6-0
|190
|Dallas, Texas (Jackson State)
|Giovanni Harper
|DB
|5-11
|175
|Los Angeles, Calif. (San Jose State)
|Patrick Hellen
|K/P
|5-8
|165
|Buda, Texas (Johnson)
|Ebuka Okafor
|OL
|6-6
|310
|Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor)
|Thurman Rayborn
|DT
|6-2
|300
|Horn Lake, Miss. (Northwest Mississippi CC)
|Erick Zapata
|OL
|6-3
|295
|Houston, Texas (Kingwood Park)
Walteze Champ (Highlights)
Defensive End
6-0, 235
Homer, La. (Homer)
Named to the 2022 MaxPreps Small Town All-America High School Football Team…Selected as the 2022 Class 1A Defensive Player of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and earned 1-1A All-District First Team honors…finished his senior season with 101 tackles, 10 sacks and scored three defensive touchdowns…guided team to the 2022 Division IV Non-select title game and was named Defensive MVP.
Quaydarius Davis (Highlights)
Wide Receiver
6-0, 190
Dallas, Texas (Jackson State)
Played one season at Jackson State…caught 11 receptions in 2022 with a season-high four against Texas Southern… a four-star recruit in high school at Dallas Skyline…ranked the fifth-best receiver nationally as a senior and 36th-best prospect overall…had nearly 1,000 yards as a senior in high school on 40 receptions en route to first-team all-district honors.
Giovanni Harper (Highlights)
Defensive Back
5-11, 175
Los Angeles, Calif. (San Jose State)
Spent two seasons at San Jose State of the Mountain West Conference…played two seasons of high school football at Cathedral High in Los Angeles, Calif…finished with 37 tackles, three pass interceptions, six pass breakups, forced two fumbles and blocked a punt his junior season.
Patrick Hellen (Highlights)
Kicker/Punter
5-8, 165
Buda, Texas (Johnson)
Rated a 4 ½ star recruit as both a kicker and punter by Kohl’s Professional Camps and Chris Sailer Kicking…dominated the 2022 camp circuit with impressive showings at both positions…named All FLX in 2022…earned Texas High School Coaches Association and Texas Army National Guard Honorable mention Academic All-State Honors…earned first team all-district honors as a punter in 2022…went 11-of-14 on field goals with a long of 46 yards and averaged 44 yards per punt in 2022.
Ebuka Okafor
Offensive Line
6-6, 310
Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor)
Named to the 2022 23-6A All-District First Team at offensive tackle…participated in the 2022 Texas Top 10 Showcase…had a solid senior campaign that earned him multiple FBS and FCS offers…played a big role in guiding the team to the 2022 playoffs.
Thurman Rayborn (Highlights)
Defensive Tackle
6-2, 300
Horn Lake, Miss. (Northwest Mississippi CC)
Run-stopper who anchored a defensive unit for one of the top junior college teams in the nation…finished with 20 tackles and sack as a freshman and had double-digit tackles as a sophomore…won a state championship in high school and earned all-state honors while playing in the Mississippi/Alabama Football Classic all-star game.
Erick Zapata (Highlights)
Offensive Line
6-3, 295
Houston, Texas (Kingwood Park)
Helped team return to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons as a senior…earned back-to-back 8-5A and 12-5A All-District honors as a junior and senior…also participates in track & field.