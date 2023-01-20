By

North Carolina A&T defeated Stony Brook in a thrilling 68-60 back-and-forth affair at Corbett Sports Center on Friday evening. The Seawolves went into halftime with a five-point lead, but the Aggies wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Seawolves 36-23 in the second half to come out on top.

Jazmin Harris scored 15 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. D’Mya Tucker was pivotal as well, shooting 1-of-2 in the second half for 8 points to power the Aggies forward after the break. As a team, North Carolina A&T shot 25-of-50 from the field and 15-of-19 from the line to put up an average of 1 point per possession.

Anastasia Warren led the way for Stony Brook, scoring 25 points against North Carolina A&T. The Seawolves went 23-of-59 from the field in this one, including 7-of-25 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.91 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Jan. 22. North Carolina A&T catches Hampton after a loss in its last game, while Stony Brook has a shot to rebound against a struggling Elon squad. The Aggies will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Seawolves will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T WBB snags another CAA win